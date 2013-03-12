Fitch: UK Building Societies to Expand Mortgage Lending on FLS

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) UK building societies are likely to expand their mortgage portfolios in 2013 as the sector benefits from lower funding costs and improved margins under the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS), Fitch Ratings says. Most of the building societies we rate have drawn very little, if anything, under the scheme, but we expect usage to rise moderately this year. The mutual lenders expanded their lending overall last year even with limited use of the FLS. We expect this trend to continue, especially if the FLS is extended beyond 2013. Net customer loans for the seven building societies we rate increased by 3% overall, with only one lender shrinking portfolios. There was wide variation among lenders - Coventry increased loans by around 14% in 2012, while Newcastle shrank them by 8%. The cheaper funding costs from the FLS scheme help lower the competition for customer deposits and therefore savings rates. Net interest margins are likely to improve as lower funding costs flow through. Relatively undiversified, societies rely heavily on net interest income, so growth in mortgage books and margins should boost their revenue. However, increases in lending have to be viewed in conjunction with the need to keep capitalisation high, as societies continue to face challenges in raising capital externally. Any move to set a leverage ratio higher than the 3% Basel III minimum, as proposed by the Banking Standards Commission, is likely to be challenging for some societies, particularly for Nationwide and Coventry, who use the internal ratings-based approach. This may restrict the amounts of new lending they undertake annually. With the FLS providing an additional funding source, the building societies decreased their liquidity buffers during H212. They had accumulated large liquidity portfolios during the previous two to three years, to 15%-25% of equity and funding at end-2012. We expect liquid assets to fall to more moderate, but still conservative levels, to boost margins and profitability in the medium term. Nonetheless, the prospects for profitability in the sector remain limited because of low interest rates. Also, despite the healthy performance of residential mortgages over the past couple of years, we expect economic pressures to push mortgage arrears up over the medium term, with a corresponding increase in loan impairment charges. Commercial real estate (CRE) loans are still under stress and a threat to profitability. Where societies have significant CRE exposures relative to Fitch Core Capital, capital and credit profiles are likely to be at risk, especially where leverage is already high. According to data published by the Bank of England last week, the building societies participating in the FLS increased net lending by GBP5.3bn while only drawing GBP2.3bn of the scheme funds in H212. This is in contrast to the overall trend, where net lending by all participating institutions fell GBP1.5bn despite GBP13.8bn FLS usage over the six months. Fitch will publish a full UK building society sector report later this week. Contact: Claudia Nelson Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.