Fitch: UK Pub Proposal May Pressure Profits, Full Impact Unclear

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) The implementation of a statutory code to protect the tenants of large UK pub companies from perceived unfair treatment would probably be negative for major tenanted pubcos' profitability in the short to medium term, Fitch Ratings says. But the size of the impact on the sector remains unclear, while over the longer term proposed aspects of the code could help stabilise pubco cash flows as more affordable rents could reduce tenant failure rates. We estimate the potential reduction in EBITDA of the major pubco securitisations could be 6%-8% for fully tenanted/leased pubcos (Punch Taverns and Enterprise Inns) and 2%-5% for mixed tenanted/managed pubcos (Greene King, Spirit, and Marston's), if the government's assumptions are borne out. The government estimates a cost impact of GBP102m per year for the pubcos, mainly as a result of profits being transferred to tenants. If this is correct, the average yearly cost increase per tenanted tied pub would be about GBP4,250 under the government's median case. We expect the average impact on current debt service coverage ratios in the affected securitised pub transactions to be low, from 0.1x for pure tenanted companies to around 0.05x for the tenanted/managed operators. However, we expect various factors to offset the cost impact to some extent. Major pubcos already claim to be partially or fully compliant with Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors guidance on rent reviews under the self-regulatory code of practice. If so, the transfer of profits from the pubcos to the tenants might prove less than anticipated. Pubcos have already been reducing rents since the financial crisis and economic downturn took hold in 2008. So some of the necessary rent reductions - up to 30% in certain cases - may have already taken place. In addition, while the government has taken a significant step towards establishing a statutory code with the release of its consultation, it remains at the planning stage and the impact on profitability could differ from current estimates. We remain more concerned about broader pressures on the sector such as off-trade competition, reduced alcohol consumption, protracted macroeconomic weakness putting pressure on discretionary spending and socio-demographic changes that have reduced demand for traditional wet-led pubs in the UK. Overall the industry outlook remains negative, with most of the Fitch-rated whole business securitisation debt tranches on Negative Outlook. In a consultation paper released on Monday, the UK government proposed to replace self-regulation of the relationship between large pubcos and their tenants with legislation. The proposed code would apply to pubcos with over 500 pubs, which would include major operators such as Enterprise Inns, Punch Taverns, Greene King, Marston's and Spirit (whose WBS debt issuances are rated by Fitch). Contact: George Abbatt Analyst Global Infrastructure +44 20 3530 1576 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Stefan Baatz Senior Director Global Infrastructure +44 20 3530 1134 Julian Dupont Director Global Infrastructure +44 20 3530 1138 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research 2013 Outlook: UK Whole Business Securitisations (WBS) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.