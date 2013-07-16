RPT-Fitch: UK scheme sufficient to align infrastructure, sov ratings

July 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The UK government’s guarantee scheme for infrastructure projects is strong enough to expect the ratings of guaranteed debt to match that of the UK sovereign, Fitch Ratings says. However, while the guarantee is intended to transfer all project risk to the Treasury, there could be situations where its benefits are limited or where it only applies to part of the issued debt.

In rating debt supported by the guarantee we would need to check for consistency between the terms of the guarantee and those of the debt instrument. This is necessary to confirm the guarantee will be available to avoid any type of payment default as defined in the transaction’s contractual documentation. If any portion of the debt were not covered by the guarantee then our current sector criteria would apply to this portion.

Similarly, the transaction documentation and guarantee will need to be in clear agreement over the timing of payments. It is essential, from a rating perspective, that payments are made when due, rather than after an actual payment default. The scheme includes some provisions to ensure timely execution by allowing the guarantee to be tapped ahead of a payment date, as long as there is evidence that the issuer cannot make the payment from its own funds.

We expect the GBP40bn of available guarantees will be dedicated to projects of national significance that would otherwise not be financeable in the bank or bond market, rather than to lower the cost of funding for projects that would otherwise be financeable without such support. This will allow for fulfilling the infrastructure development objective without impairing the establishment of a fully functioning infrastructure financing market in which lenders take and manage project credit risk.

A special report, “UK Guarantee Scheme for Infrastructure Projects” has been published today on www.fitchratings.com.

