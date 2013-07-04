RPT-Fitch: UK whole business securitisations still constrained by weak economy

July 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the outlook for UK Whole Business Securitisations (WBS) remains predominantly negative, largely due to weak economic conditions and the consequent pressures on consumer and government spending.

The main UK WBS sectors (pubs and care homes/hospitals) will continue to struggle in the latter stages of 2013 due to both the weak UK economy (with declining consumer discretionary spending) and the effect of public austerity. Consequently, despite the diversity of sectors within Fitch-rated WBS transactions, the outlook remains negative.

The government’s surprise move to lower the duty on beer by 1p per pint at end-March and to eventually scrap the duty escalator on beer was welcome news for the pub sector. However, the duty on other alcoholic drinks was left in place. Furthermore, plans to introduce minimum pricing for alcohol - which could have helped pubs to better compete with low price alcohol sold in supermarkets - seem less likely to materialise anytime soon.

The weak UK economy will continue to challenge the pub companies’ (pubcos) profitability, but margin compression is expected to slow. Managed pubs (notably those selling food) still offer an appealing value proposition driving footfall/revenues, and recently invested pubs (e.g. Spirit) should continue to grow.

Fitch expects tenanted pubs’ woes to continue with further declines in rent and beer incomes. They are hampered by their chronic underinvestment with both pubcos and tenants having limited financing capacities. Some established players with flexible leases, prudent rent setting and capex planning (e.g. Greene King ) and newly setup franchise agreements (Marston’s ) should be relatively resilient. The potential implementation of a statutory code to protect the tenants of pubcos from perceived unfair treatment would be credit negative for major tenanted pubcos in the short to medium term, while over the longer term the code could reduce tenant failure rates.

In the healthcare sector, continued pressure on NHS and local authority budgets and negotiation by medical insurers mean that care homes’ and hospitals’ EBITDAR margins are likely to decline further, back to below the 30% level observed less than a decade ago (from around 35% today). Fitch expects the ratings of individual care home and pub transactions will be driven in the near term by the terms of debt restructuring (pubs) and refinancing (care homes and hospitals) exercises. Care homes with longer tails between loan and bond maturity are expected to be less affected in the short term, whilst the junior bonds in pubs are likely to be more volatile.

An (unexpectedly) stronger UK economic output or an easing of austerity measures would alleviate (at least temporarily) some of the healthcare funding issues and improve consumer discretionary spending power (benefiting pubs). Government plans to introduce a surveillance body to monitor care homes’ financial performance (to prevent another Southern Cross scenario) could also be positive. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

