RPT-Fitch: Ukrainian Banking Sector Still Under Pressure

Nov 29 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that growth and profitability of the Ukrainian banking sector have continued to be weak in 2013, and are likely to remain so in 2014. Downside risks are significant, given Ukraine’s weak external finances, and hence the possibility of exchange rate depreciation and greater macroeconomic instability.

However, in Fitch’s view, the sector should be somewhat more resilient to negative macroeconomic developments than in 2008. This is based on the sector’s recapitalisation over the past five years, banks’ more seasoned loan books and lower external debt. In addition, the proportion of FX lending has fallen (36% at end-3Q13, down from 60% at end-2008) and during 2013 banks have generally decreased their direct exchange rate exposure by reducing short open currency positions.

In Fitch’s view, moderate depreciaiton of the Ukrainian hryvnia, within the 10%-15% range, would probably have a limited impact on bank profiles. However, a severe depreciation, although not Fitch’s base case, would likely result in deterioration of banks’ asset quality and capitalisation and heighten risks of deposit instability.

The report, which is in the form of a presentation and is based on slides initially presented at Fitch's recent VIII Annual Conference on Ukraine