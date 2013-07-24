RPT-Fitch updates APAC consumer ABS criteria; no rating impact

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria. This replaces the report of the same title dated 2 August 2012. The update does not contain any material changes and will not have any impact on ratings for existing APAC ABS transactions.

The updated version of the criteria includes a description of revolving transactions and revolving period. Fitch will generally only include the post-revolving amortisation phase in its cash flow modeling. The agency will determine the extent to which it expects portfolio quality to evolve during the revolving period. Revolving periods expose the transactions to changes in origination standards and also the risk of an economic downturn during a longer transaction horizon. A longer revolving period means that a transaction is more likely to be hit by an economic downturn; hence a rating cap may be considered when the revolving period of a transaction is extremely long.

Updates to the criteria also include new text which covers in greater detail structure analysis such as the cash reserve, excess spread and overcollateralisation, and the way Fitch calculates the worst case replenishment mix. The text of the performance analytics has been updated to comply with the disclosure standard of Fitch’s global criteria, while the approach conducted by the rating agency remains unchanged.

