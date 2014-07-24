FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Updates APAC Consumer ABS Criteria; No Rating Impact
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Updates APAC Consumer ABS Criteria; No Rating Impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria. This replaces the report of the same title dated 24 July 2013.

The update does not contain any material changes and will not have any impact on ratings for existing Asia-Pacific (APAC) consumer ABS transactions.

The key change in the new report is the inclusion of a clarification on the treatment of receivables transferred on a discounted basis to the SPV. This is intended to increase transparency, without changing the longstanding underlying analytical approach.

The report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.