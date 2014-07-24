RPT-Fitch Updates APAC Consumer ABS Criteria; No Rating Impact

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria. This replaces the report of the same title dated 24 July 2013.

The update does not contain any material changes and will not have any impact on ratings for existing Asia-Pacific (APAC) consumer ABS transactions.

The key change in the new report is the inclusion of a clarification on the treatment of receivables transferred on a discounted basis to the SPV. This is intended to increase transparency, without changing the longstanding underlying analytical approach.

