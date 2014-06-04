RPT-Fitch Updates Belgian Mortgage Assumptions; No Rating Impact

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for assessing credit risk in Belgian residential mortgage loan pools. The updated criteria assumptions do not have any impact on existing Belgian RMBS and covered bond ratings.

The assumptions factor in the credit strength of the sovereign (AA/Stable) as well as the stable performance of the residential loans. It also reflects the fact that the Belgian economy is recovering. Fitch expects growth to accelerate in 2014 and 2015 following broadly stagnant GDP growth in 2012 and 2013.

Furthermore, we expect unemployment to stabilise in 2014 and decrease in 2015. Fitch regards the credit profile of Belgian housing loans as relatively healthy and backed by a strong underwriting framework. Fitch’s rating assumptions have not materially changed due to the broadly stable outlook for the Belgian economy and the mortgage and housing market.

The main changes relate to the market value decline (MVD) and the prepayment assumptions. Overall, while property sale prices in Belgium continued to increase in 2013 (1.8% and 3.1% year-on-year increases for houses and apartments respectively), the increase was only slightly above inflation (1.2% CPI), meaning that overall property prices, relative to affordability, have broadly remained unchanged.

Fitch’s overall house price decline (HPD) assumption expectations for the Belgian real-estate market is 5.5%, down from 10% previously. This HPD assumption reflects our expectation that house prices will remain relatively unchanged in the coming years, although some disparity could occur between regions.

Fitch’s overall base foreclosure frequency for Belgium for a standard loan is 2.2%, unchanged from 2013, reflecting the relatively stable macroeconomic expectations over the next years and the market-specific performance over the past 12 months.

Considering historical prepayment data provided by Belgian mortgage lenders and observed from Belgian RMBS transactions, Fitch has revised downwards its high voluntary prepayment stress assumptions. We view the revised stresses as providing a sufficient cushion when compared to the prepayment levels that can be expected to be reached, even in a context of high refinancing opportunities with decreasing mortgage rates.

The published criteria assumptions will be used for rating new and existing RMBS transactions and covered bond programmes. The MVD assumptions will also be used for SME CLOs secured by residential real estate.

The report entitled “Criteria Addendum - Belgium: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions”, replaces the report published on 17 June 2013. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. The report should be read together with the reports entitled “EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria”, “EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria”, and “EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria”, dated 28 May 2014 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch’s approach for rating Belgian RMBS.

For further information on the Belgian mortgage and housing market please see “Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook”, dated 21 January 2014.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Criteria Addendum: Belgium - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions

here