RPT-Fitch updates criteria for analysis of commercial real estate loans securing covered bonds

Fitch Ratings has updated its sector-specific criteria for the analysis of commercial real estate loans securing covered bonds. The report updates and replaces the previous report of the same title, dated 07 February 2013. The update is mainly limited to changed market value decline (MVD) assumptions, which are not expected to have a rating impact on covered bonds secured by commercial real estate loans.

Fitch applies market value decline (MVD) assumptions to derive stressed property values securing commercial real estate loans for covered bonds if insufficient rental information is available at a property level. Fitch has decreased its MVD assumptions for German multifamily housing and increased its MVD assumption for most other commercial properties across Europe. All else equal, increases in breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) for the current rating of affected covered bonds programmes are expected to be limited because Fitch only applies its generic MVD assumptions in the absence of information enabling the agency to perform a stressed property market value calculation based on line-by-line data or historical repossession information for comparable assets. In addition, the lowered assumptions for German multifamily housing may have a compensating effect, depending on portfolio composition.

Following its SME CLO criteria update (28 March 2013), Fitch adjusted its MVD assumptions for commercial properties by up to 5% for properties located in countries outside Spain (resulting in a MVD of 80% in ‘AAA’ stress scenarios), whereas the adjusted assumptions for Spanish properties (by up to 10% resulting in an MVD of 70% in ‘A’ stress scenarios) were already implemented as of end-March 2013 following the revised Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs). Fitch requested additional data from covered bond issuers to derive issuer-specific MVDs. However, over the past six months, Fitch has not received sufficient data to conduct an analysis for all property types in the relevant jurisdictions.

However, for German multifamily housing, Fitch has sufficient information to determine generic assumptions, which will be used in the absence of more detailed data about the underlying property. Fitch’s MVD for German multifamily properties are 70% in ‘AAA’ stress scenarios, and are derived from assumptions applied for recently rated German multifamily housing CMBS transactions. In addition, if issuer-specific data is available, such as historical foreclosure data, the agency may derive issuer- or property type specific MVD assumptions (as is currently the case for some Danish issuers).

Revisions of breakeven OC for a given rating should not lead to any rating change, as the effect is limited and the OC Fitch relies on is expected to be sufficient to buffer a possible increase. Fitch rates covered bonds consisting of commercial real estate loans from Danish, German, Polish and Spanish issuers.

