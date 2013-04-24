FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch updates criteria for rating CMBS in APAC; no rating impact
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 24, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch updates criteria for rating CMBS in APAC; no rating impact

April 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for rating CMBS in Asia-Pacific in a newly published report. The revision does not contain any material changes and will not have any rating impact on existing CMBS transactions.

The report covers the agency’s methodology for Asia-Pacific countries including Japan, Australia and Singapore.

The primary change relates to a more extensive explanation of performance analytics.

The report titled “Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia-Pacific” is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. It replaces the previous report with the same title dated 25 April 2012.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia-Pacific

