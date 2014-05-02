RPT-Fitch Updates Criteria for Rating CMBS in APAC; No Rating Impact

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for rating commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC). This updated criteria report is substantially unchanged from the previous one, save for consolidation of a separate criteria report titled “Criteria for Japanese CMBS Surveillance” into this report. It will not have any rating impact on existing CMBS transactions in APAC and no rating actions are anticipated due to this update.

The report covers the agency’s analytical approach for CMBS in APAC countries including Japan, Australia and Singapore. It replaces the previous report of the same title, dated 24 April 2013 and “Criteria for Japanese CMBS Surveillance”, dated 7 June 2013.

