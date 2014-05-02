FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Updates Criteria for Rating CMBS in APAC; No Rating Impact
May 2, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Updates Criteria for Rating CMBS in APAC; No Rating Impact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for rating commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC). This updated criteria report is substantially unchanged from the previous one, save for consolidation of a separate criteria report titled “Criteria for Japanese CMBS Surveillance” into this report. It will not have any rating impact on existing CMBS transactions in APAC and no rating actions are anticipated due to this update.

The report covers the agency’s analytical approach for CMBS in APAC countries including Japan, Australia and Singapore. It replaces the previous report of the same title, dated 24 April 2013 and “Criteria for Japanese CMBS Surveillance”, dated 7 June 2013.

The report titled “Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia-Pacific” is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia-Pacific

here

