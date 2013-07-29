RPT-Fitch Updates Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for servicing continuity risk in structured finance. The update does not contain any material changes and will not have any rating impact on existing transactions. No ratings will be reviewed as a result of the criteria update.

The report entitled ‘Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance’ is available at www.fitchratings.com and replaces the previous report dated 10 August 2012.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance

