RPT-Fitch Updates Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance
#Credit Markets
July 29, 2013

RPT-Fitch Updates Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance

July 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for servicing continuity risk in structured finance. The update does not contain any material changes and will not have any rating impact on existing transactions. No ratings will be reviewed as a result of the criteria update.

The report entitled ‘Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance’ is available at www.fitchratings.com and replaces the previous report dated 10 August 2012.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance

here

