FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Updates EMEA CMBS and Loan Rating Criteria; No Rating Impact
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 10, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Updates EMEA CMBS and Loan Rating Criteria; No Rating Impact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its EMEA CMBS and Loan Rating criteria following publication of an exposure draft on 14 April 2014. The update does not affect any existing ratings.

The exposure draft requested feedback on the following areas (i) a widening of the criteria scope to include loan ratings, (ii) enhanced disclosure on the setting of key real estate assumptions and guidance ranges for those key assumptions, and (iii) greater insight into Fitch’s analysis of contracted income.

The criteria update is consistent with proposals of the exposure draft with the following exceptions. Firstly, in addition to the exposure draft proposals the criteria will also apply a rating cap to certain CMBS transactions in jurisdictions (eg Italy) where judicial recovery timing is uncertain. Secondly, the criteria report has been extended with respect to the loan rating methodology to allow for greater credit for loans supported by strong covenant package In jurisdictions (eg UK) where the power to enforce such covenants is generally recognised by the courts.

The criteria replace the report tilted “EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria” published on 3 April 2013.

Fitch would like to thank market participants for their feedback on this criteria proposal. During the feedback period Fitch received two written responses marked as confidential by the respondent. There were no other written responses.

The report “EMEA CMBS and Loan Rating Criteria” is available in the below link

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Loans in EMEA

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.