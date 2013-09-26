RPT-Fitch updates global rating criteria for trade receivables

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its global rating criteria for trade receivables securitisations. The changes from the previous report are minimal and are not expected to have any rating impact on existing trade receivables transactions.

The criteria report ‘Global Rating Criteria for Trade Receivables Securitisations’ is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. It replaces the report of the same name dated 27 September 2012.

Global Rating Criteria for Trade Receivables Securitisations

