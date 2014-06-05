RPT-Fitch Updates Greek Mortgage Assumptions; No Rating Impact

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for assessing credit risk in Greek residential mortgage loan pools. The updated assumptions do not have any impact on the existing Greek RMBS and covered bond ratings.

Following further weakening of the Greek housing market Fitch has made its house price decline assumptions more conservative. Fitch’s base default expectations on Greek mortgage pools have remained unchanged; however, some borrower and product specific foreclosure frequency (FF) adjustments have increased, as borrowers with loans secured by second homes and unemployed borrowers have shown heightened probabilities of default as part of the performed regression analysis. FF adjustment for loans in arrears has been revised upwards to reflect a high portion of loans becoming delinquent and the potential difficulty of these loans returning to performing due to a stressful economic environment. Following the upgrade of the Greek sovereign Country Ceiling to ‘BB’ from ‘B+’ (see ‘Fitch Upgrades Greece to ‘B’; Outlook Stable’ dated 23 May 2014 at www.fitchratings.com), Fitch has added assumptions for rating scenarios up to ‘BB’.

House prices in Greece have declined by 34% on average from their 2008 peak across regions. Fitch expects Greek house prices to suffer a further decline from current levels of approximately 16% over the medium term in the context of the severe recession the country is going through and the uncertainty surrounding the real estate taxation framework. Fitch has revised upwards its average peak-to-trough house price decline expectation for Greece to 45% from 42% in nominal terms.

Fitch has maintained the FF floor in the range of 40%-60% for loans that have been subject to a restructuring, as the agency believes that borrowers who have experienced problems servicing their mortgages and who have thus opted for a “restructuring” package are more susceptible to economic shocks. Fitch has revised upwards servicing costs assumption as the level of loans in arrears is high and volume of restructured loans is expected to increase. For Greek banks loan restructure is a main method for dealing with the high levels of arrears while the property foreclosure ban is in place.

The report entitled “ Criteria Addendum - Greece - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions”, replaces the report “EMEA Criteria Addendum - Greece: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions” dated 25 July 2013. The report should be read together with “EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria”, “EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria”, and “EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria”, dated 28 May 2014 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch’s approach to rating Greek RMBS and for assessing the credit risk of Greek residential cover pools.

For further information on the Greek assets’ performance and housing market please see “Mortgage Market Index - Greece” dated 5 February 2014 and “Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook” dated 21 January 2014.

