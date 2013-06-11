FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Updates International Colleges & Universities Rating Criteria
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2013 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Updates International Colleges & Universities Rating Criteria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its non-US International Colleges and Universities Rating Criteria.

The updated report does not include any material change to the agency’s ratings approach and as a result there is no impact on rated colleges and universities. The report replaces the criteria published on 15 June 2012. The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Rating Guidelines for Colleges and Universities Outside The United States

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.