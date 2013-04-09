FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Updates International Local and Regional Government Criteria
April 9, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Updates International Local and Regional Government Criteria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its non-US International Local and Regional Government Ratings Criteria

The updated report replaces the criteria published on 17 August 2012. The main change is the inclusion of rating linkage between the local and regional government and the sovereign in exceptional circumstances. However, there is no impact on existing local and regional government ratings.

The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria

here

