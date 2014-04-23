RPT-Fitch Updates International Local and Regional Government Criteria

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its non-US International Local and Regional Government Ratings Criteria.

The updated report replaces the criteria published on 6 April 2013. The main change is the reference to the scoring card and the merger of the “Ratings Subnational Above The Sovereign - Outside US” criteria which was previously under separate criteria. However, there is no impact on existing local and regional government ratings.

