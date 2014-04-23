FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Updates International Local and Regional Government Criteria
April 23, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Updates International Local and Regional Government Criteria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its non-US International Local and Regional Government Ratings Criteria.

The updated report replaces the criteria published on 6 April 2013. The main change is the reference to the scoring card and the merger of the “Ratings Subnational Above The Sovereign - Outside US” criteria which was previously under separate criteria. However, there is no impact on existing local and regional government ratings.

The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States

here

