RPT-Fitch Updates Italian Mortgage Assumptions; Limited Rating Impact Expected

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for assessing credit risk in Italian residential mortgage loan pools. The updated assumptions are expected to have a limited impact on existing Italian RMBS ratings and no impact on covered bonds ratings. Potentially affected ratings will be reviewed within six months.

Most of the agency’s assumptions - including base and stressed default as well as quick sale assumptions - have remained unchanged given Fitch’s stable view on the Italian mortgage and housing market.

Some assumptions have been slightly adjusted based on a regression analysis conducted on a sample of over 143,000 residential mortgage loans in Italy. The agency has recalibrated its foreclosure frequency (FF) matrix, some FF adjustments for specific loan/borrower/property characteristics, and the property value thresholds of illiquid properties. In particular, the FF adjustment for non-Italian borrowers has increased, a change supported by the materially worse observed performance of these borrowers in Fitch-rated RMBS as compared with Italian nationals.

Fitch has moderated its house price decline (HPD) assumptions given that the Italian housing market has performed broadly in line with the agency’s expectations. The HPD assumptions at ‘AA+sf’ remain stable at 43%. Nominal house prices have recently started flattening, supported by a stabilising outlook for house price drivers, including new retail lending volumes and affordability for new housing transactions. Therefore, Fitch has slightly reduced its peak-to-trough assumption at ‘Bsf’ to 20% from 22%, and as a result now assumes a further house price fall of 7% from 4Q13 levels. To align its national HPD expectations with regional ones, Fitch has changed its source of data when indexing property values. This has also resulted in the recalibration of its regional market value declines.

Low prepayment stresses have been reduced to 2% in each year after closing in light of observed trends in Fitch-rated RMBS. This reflects the stabilisation of prepayment rates at low levels due to the currently low interest rate environment and subdued new lending.

The application of the revised assumptions is expected to have a limited effect on existing ratings of Italian RMBS transactions. There are few transactions with significant exposure to non-Italian borrowers; therefore the change in related assumptions will have little effect on the analysis of portfolios. The revised assumptions on non-Italian borrowers may result in a lower breakeven asset percentage for Italian covered bonds programmes secured by cover pools with a significant portion of these loans, albeit no rating impact is expected. In the review of transactions, Fitch will apply the revised assumptions but will also consider the historical performance of the particular loans in question.

The report entitled “Criteria Addendum: Italy: Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions”, replaces the report “EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions” dated 26 July 2013. The report should be read together with “EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria”, “EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria”, and “EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria”, dated 28 May 2014 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch’s approach to rating Italian RMBS and to assessing credit risk of Italian residential cover pools.

For further information on the Italian assets’ performance and housing market please see “Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook”, dated 21 January 2014 at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Criteria Addendum: Italy - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions

here