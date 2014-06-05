RPT-Fitch Updates Mortgage Loss Criteria for South Africa; No Rating Impact

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has updated its mortgage loss criteria addendum for South Africa. This update does not have any impact on outstanding ratings.

The most material change brought by Fitch to the criteria is an increase in the property sale and legal costs assumptions; this follows a back-testing analysis showing that a combination of a variable plus a fixed component of costs better reflect the actual observations. For some portfolios this may result in slightly increased cost assumptions. Fitch, however, believes that this rise in assumed costs is compensated for by the housing appreciation of 2013. For the purpose of determining recoveries upon default, the agency will now consider the ABSA house price index updated to Q413 - as opposed to Q412 in the previous criteria version.

Other small changes include an update of the property value thresholds used to adjust the recoveries on particularly low- and high-value properties; and a higher adjustment for valuations provided by the Lightstone automated valuation model (AVM) when related to very high-value properties. These changes do not affect existing transaction ratings.

Fitch may also adjust upwards the default probability of loans underwritten after 1 April 2014, when certain information on adverse credit and paid-up judgements was due to be deleted from credit bureaus as per new regulation. This adjustment will be transaction-specific, and will be decided in light of additional information from lenders as to the practical impact of this regulation on their underwriting of new loans.

Mortgage performance has been stable since the last criteria review. It also means, however, that the performance improvement seen in 2011 and 2012 may have come to an end. Fitch maintains a Stable Outlook for South African mortgage performance, while the downside risks from a downturn in the economy or any substantial increase in interest rates remain.

While housing affordability has been slightly receding since around the beginning of 2012, it is in Fitch’s view still better than 2011, when the current market value decline (MVD) assumptions were first established. The agency also found from available data that the mortgage industry made significant progress in working out the defaults mainly inherited from the crisis years of 2008 and 2009, reflecting an improvement in the liquidity of the housing market since the last review.

The report entitled “Criteria Addendum - South Africa: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions”, replaces the report of the same name dated 21 February 2013.

The report should be read together with “EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria”, “EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria”, and “EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria”, dated 28 May 2014 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch’s approach to rating South African RMBS.

For further information on the South African and global housing markets please see “Global Housing and Mortgage Outlook” dated 21 January 2014.

