RPT-Fitch Updates Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias Rating Criteria
June 21, 2013 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Updates Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias Rating Criteria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 21 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its rating criteria for Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias (MICH). The update will have no impact on the existing ratings of MICH.

The agency now estimates MICH liquidity needs by analysing the rating default rate of the portfolio of cedulas hipotecarias (CH): i) over a risk horizon of one year (rather than the entire life of the MICH); and ii) assuming the probability of default (PD) of the CH corresponds to a rating of one notch above the issuer rating, where this uplift does not result in ratings higher than the Issuer Default Rating of the sovereign.

MICH structures feature liquidity support in the form of liquidity facilities or reserve funds. Fitch tests liquidity support to ensure at least one year’s coverage of a stressed MICH coupon, given the default of a share of the CH portfolio under a rating stress. The agency uses its Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) to estimate the defaulted share of the CH portfolio. PCM produces portfolio default rates under rating stress as a function of the input PD of the CH in the portfolio, the risk horizon, the bullet amortisation profiles and a correlation framework.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Rating Criteria for Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias

here

