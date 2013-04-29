RPT-Fitch Updates Norwegian Residential Criteria

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for analysing residential loans in Norway. The assumptions factor in the credit strength of the sovereign, solid performance of the residential loans and low unemployment. They also reflect the risk posed by high and rising household indebtedness and the strong increase in house prices over the past decade. Fitch does not expect the updated criteria to have a rating impact on existing Norwegian covered bonds programmes.

The assumed probability of default for a standard Norwegian residential loan remains low compared with other European countries. This is driven by good historical mortgage loan performance, combined with a positive outlook for the macro-economic environment for Norway. It also reflects the low unemployment, favourable interest rates, high levels of affordability and strong social safety nets for Norwegian borrowers.

However, Fitch has increased its assumptions in high rating scenarios to reflect the higher risk of default posed by the increase in household debt, which is now above 200% of disposable income. This makes borrowers more vulnerable to external shocks, such as an increase in interest rates or higher levels of unemployment, which could for instance follow a sharp decline in oil prices.

Fitch has also revised upwards its house price decline assumptions for Norway. Low interest rates and high wage growth, combined with supply constraints, have led to an average annual house price increase of about 10% since the mild downturn in 2008, and valuation ratios are now well above their long-term average. As a result, the house price decline has been set at 50% for a ‘AAA’ scenario.

Although the updated assumptions are more conservative and should lead to higher loss assumptions for Norwegian residential portfolios, Fitch does not expect the updated criteria to have a rating impact on existing Norwegian covered bond programmes. Notably, issuers tend to maintain more overcollateralisation (OC) than the Fitch breakeven OC for the current ‘AAA’ ratings. In addition, cover pool assumed losses are not the main component of the breakeven OC for the ratings, which is rather driven by maturity mismatches and refinancing risk.

The report, ‘EMEA Criteria Addendum - Norway’, is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EMEA Criteria Addendum â€“ Norway

here