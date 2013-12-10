Fitch Updates On Bank Support Paths And Timing

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sovereign Support For Banks: Update on Position Outlined in 3Q13 here LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) In a new report, Fitch Ratings provides an update on the evolving subject of sovereign support for banks. In September, Fitch published two special reports, outlining three rating paths for banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (SRF). Fitch expects to communicate likely rating paths and, if relevant, changes in the timing of any rating actions that may arise, in 1Q14. In the EU, discussions in respect of the 'Bank Recovery & Resolution Directive' (BRRD) and the 'Single Resolution Mechanism' (SRM) aspect of Banking Union are drawing to a close, with European Parliament votes currently scheduled for 1Q14. From a resolution perspective, the battle ground has been between those that favour flexibility in respect of application of powers, tools, phase in and scope and those in favour of restricting flexibility and accelerating implementation. The EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) is looking to reach conclusions on BRRD and the SRM in its meeting today. In the US, the single point of entry (SPE) 'holdco/opco' resolution mechanism favoured by the authorities potentially argues for a rating differential between an operating company and its holding company due to the structural subordination of the holding company capital that serves as contingent capital for the operating company. This is something Fitch expects to elaborate on in 1Q14. While on the agenda in some APAC and Latin American countries, Fitch's sense is that more effective bank resolution frameworks are less of a priority in these regions, even among some G20 countries, than in other parts of the world. Some countries are likely to be broadly sympathetic to its principles though. More details are available in "Sovereign Support For Banks: Update On Position Outlined In 3Q13", available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: James Longsdon (EMEA) Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Joo-Yung Lee (North America) Managing Director +1 212 908 0560 Jonathan Cornish (APAC) Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Franklin Santarelli (Latin America) Managing Director +1 212 908 0739 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks here Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.