RPT-Fitch updates rating criteria for U.S. commercial mortgage servicers
February 14, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch updates rating criteria for U.S. commercial mortgage servicers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated its U.S. criteria report outlining the methodology used to analyze commercial mortgage servicers. The report updates and replaces the prior criteria report titled ‘U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria’, dated Feb. 18, 2011. Since no material changes have been made to the core of the criteria, there are no expected rating implications for existing servicers.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Rating Criteria for U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicers

