Fitch Updates Recovery Analyses for U.S. Gaming Operators

NEW YORK, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the following U.S. gaming operators: --Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. (including Chester Downs and Marina LLC) --Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC --Caesars Growth Properties Holdings, LLC --MGM Resorts International --Boyd Gaming Corporation --Marina District Finance Company, Inc (Borgata) --Peninsula Gaming, LLC --Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Contact: Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Colin Mansfield, CFA Analyst +1-212-908-0899 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers' Nov. 13, 2013; --'Corporate Rating Methodology' May 28, 2014.