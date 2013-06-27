Fitch Updates Recovery Analyses for U.S. Retailers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S. Retailers, including: -- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) (as of May 4, 2013) --Levi Strauss & Co. (as of Feb. 24, 2013) --Neiman Marcus, Inc. (NMG) (as of Apr. 27, 2013) --RadioShack Corporation (RSH) (as of Mar. 31, 2013) --Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) (as of Jun. 1, 2013) --Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) (as of May 4, 2013) --SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU) (as of Feb. 23, 2012) --Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (TOY) (as of May 4, 2013) The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Contact: Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Philip Zahn, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2336 Isabel Hu, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0672 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The Recovery Ratings reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria which is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (Aug. 14, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Retail Recovery Models â€” First-Quarter 2013 here Corporate Rating Methodology â€“ Effective 12 August 2011 to 8 August 2012 here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.