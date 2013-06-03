RPT-Fitch updates revenue-supported rating criteria

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

June 3 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings has updated its master rating criteria report titled ‘Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria.’ The report replaces Fitch’s existing rating criteria published on June 12, 2012 and includes minor new details and clarifications of the risk factors considered in Fitch’s analytical approach. No changes to existing ratings are envisioned as a result of the update to this criteria report.

Fitch has identified four key rating drivers that affect the credit quality of revenue-supported issuers:

Effective Governance and Management: A governing body and senior administration’s ability to establish and implement an organization’s policies and principles.

Operating Cash Flow Sufficiency: The ability to generate cash flow from operations sufficient to fund debt service obligations.

Debt Management: The ability to service planned debt from existing operations, manage interest rate risk and comply with legal provisions.

Financial Profile Evaluation: An analysis of a borrower’s operational performance, liquidity and debt load, as well as a qualitative review of the factors that can modulate risk levels.