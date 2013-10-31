FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch updates Wanda's Report with USD notes details
October 31, 2013 / 11:28 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch updates Wanda's Report with USD notes details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has updated Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd.’s (Wanda, ‘BBB+'/Stable) rating report published on 29 October 2013 to include details of the USD notes’ structure, following the announcement of its proposed USD notes issuance. The securities will be issued by Wanda Properties Overseas Limited (Wanda Properties) with a keepwell arrangement from Wanda. Page 12 of the report is updated to show the issue structure within the Wanda group. A comparison of Wanda’s keepwell deed structure with that of other recent issuers is presented in page 13.

