Fitch Upgrades 1 Italian OBG Programme; Affirms 6 and Maintains 1 on RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on the Italian mortgage covered bond programmes (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) of Banca Carige (Carige; BB/Negative/B), Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA (BMPS; BBB/Negative/F3), Banco Popolare (BP; BBB/Negative/F3), Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM; BBB-/RWN/F3), Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (CREDEM; BBB+/Negative/F2), Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa - UBI Banca (UBI; BBB+/Negative/F2) and Unicredit S.p.A. (UC; BBB+/Negative/F2) as follows: Carige OBG affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Negative BMPS OBG affirmed at 'A', Outlook Negative BP OBG affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Negative BPM OBG 'A-' rating maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) CREDEM OBG guaranteed by CREDEM CB S.r.l. (CREDEM CB), affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Negative CREDEM OBG guaranteed by CANOSSA CB S.r.l. (CANOSSA CB), affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Negative UBI OBG affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Negative UC OBG upgraded to 'A+' from 'A', Outlook Negative The rating actions follow a review of the programmes, and notably, the upward revision of the breakeven asset percentage (AP) for a given rating, in line with the agency's updated covered bond master criteria. The rating actions also reflect revised refinancing spreads and assumptions for assessing credit risk of Italian residential mortgage loans pools (see "Covered Bonds Rating Criteria" dated 4 September 2013 and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy" dated 26 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The agency has lowered its stressed refinancing spread assumptions used to calculate the net present value of future cash flows from Italian residential mortgages to 300-350bps from 500-575bps p.a. in a base case scenario. The refinancing spread assumptions for Italian mortgage loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have also been lowered to 420-500bps from 650-700bps p.a. Among others, the revised assumptions take into account the declining trend observed on spreads from secondary market Italian residential mortgage-backed securities and government bonds. Fitch has maintained a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high discontinuity risk) for all OBG programmes which is driven by the agency's liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment. The 'very high' risk assessment reflects Fitch's view that in a systemic crisis, a deterioration of a sovereign's creditworthiness would be associated with diminishing prospects for interbank liquidity. It also reflects that the maturity extension of up to 12 months, or 15 months in the case of Carige, is not sufficient to successfully refinance the cover assets in the aftermath of an issuer event of default (see "Fitch Downgrades 5 OBGs & Affirms 3; Negative Outlook" dated 20 march 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The Negative Outlook on Carige's, BMPS's, BP's, CREDEM's, UBI's and UC's OBG programmes reflects the Negative Outlook on the issuers' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and on the Italian residential mortgage market (see '2013 Outlook: European Structured Finance', dated December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The RWN on BPM's OBG mirrors that on BPM's IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS Carige's OBG The 'BBB+' OBG rating is based on Carige's IDR of 'BB', a D-Cap of 1 and the 80% AP publicly disclosed by the issuer in its test performance report. The breakeven 87% AP as calculated by Fitch is sufficient to grant a three-notch uplift above the 'BB+' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis. According to Fitch's covered bond master criteria, an uplift of up to three notches can be granted above the rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis, provided the rating is in the sub-investment grade category. The breakeven AP has increased to 87% from 80%, due to lower refinancing spread assumptions and the current recoveries given default calculation under the agency's updated covered bond master criteria. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread assumptions which fall into the ranges of 360-390bps and of 480-580bps at 'BBB+' for the portion of residential and mortgage loans granted to SMEs, respectively. BMPS's OBG The 'A' OBG rating is based on BMPS's IDR of 'BBB', a D-Cap of 1 and the 73.5% AP publicly disclosed by the issuer in its investor report. This AP level is below the 'A' break-even AP of 79.5% calculated by Fitch that allows the OBG to achieve two notches on a recovery basis above the 'BBB+' rating on a PD basis. The breakeven AP calculated by Fitch has increased to 79.5% from 73.5%, due to the lower refinancing spread assumptions and the current recoveries given default calculation under the agency's updated covered bond master criteria. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread assumptions which fall into the range of 390-410bps at 'A'. BP's OBG The 'BBB+' OBG rating is based on BP's IDR of 'BBB', a D-Cap of 1 and 80.7% AP that the issuer publishes in its test performance report. This level of AP is lower than the 100% breakeven AP arrived at as per Fitch's calculations. However, Fitch considers the 93% maximum AP allowed by the programme documentation to be the breakeven AP level for the current rating. This level of AP provides for stressed recoveries in excess of 51% on the OBG assumed to be in default in a 'BBB+' scenario. The rating of the OBG issued by BP is constrained by the presence of Banco Popolare Soc. Coop., London Branch (BBB/Negative/F3) as transaction account bank and its replacement mechanism which are in line with a 'BBB' rating category (see "Fitch: No Impact on Banco Popolare's Covered Bonds from Programme Amendments" dated 15 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread assumptions which fall into the range of 360-390bps at 'BBB+'. BPM's OBG The 'A-' OBG rating is based on BPM's IDR of 'BBB-', a D-Cap of 1 and the 72% AP publicly disclosed by the issuer in its test performance report. The OBG's AP of 81.5% as calculated by Fitch supports the rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis (BBB) and provides for at least 91% recoveries on the bonds assumed to be in default. This is the breakeven AP level in a 'A-' scenario. The breakeven AP has increased to 81.5% from 72%, due to the lower refinancing spread assumptions and the current recoveries given default calculation under the agency's updated covered bond master criteria. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread assumptions which fall into the range 390-410bps at 'A-'. CREDEM's OBG guaranteed by CREDEM CB S.r.l. The 'A+' OBG rating is based on CREDEM's IDR of 'BBB+', the D-Cap of 1 and the highest AP of the last 12 months, 66.4% as of December 2012. This level of AP, which Fitch gives credit to, is below the 79% breakeven AP calculated by Fitch that allows two notches on a recovery basis above the 'A-' rating on a PD basis. The breakeven AP has increased to 79% from 72%, due to the lower refinancing spread assumptions and the current recoveries given default calculation under the agency's updated covered bond master criteria. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread assumptions which fall into the range 390-410bps at 'A+'. CREDEM's OBG guaranteed by CANOSSA CB The OBG issued by CREDEM and guaranteed by Canossa CB are rated at the same level as the issuer's 'BBB+' IDR and are therefore unaffected by the change in refinancing spread assumptions and recoveries given default calculation under the agency's updated covered bond master criteria. The break-even AP for the 'BBB+' rating remains unchanged at 100%. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread assumptions which fall into the range 360-390bps at 'BBB+'. UBI's OBG The 'A+' rating is based on UBI's IDR of 'BBB+', a D-Cap of 1 and the highest AP of the last 12 months, 60.9% as of June 2012. The 83% breakeven AP as calculated by Fitch supports the rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis (A-) and provides for outstanding recoveries, of at least 91%, on the bonds assumed to be in default in a 'A+' stress scenario. The breakeven AP has increased to 83% from 75%, due to the lower refinancing spread assumptions and the current recoveries given default calculation under the agency's updated covered bond master criteria. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread assumptions which fall into the range 390-410bps at 'A+'. UC's OBG The 'A+' OBG rating, which has been upgraded from 'A', is based on UC's IDR of 'BBB+', a D-Cap of 1 and the highest AP of the last 12 months, 65.9% as of June 2013. This level is below the AP that supports the rating of the covered bonds on a PD basis (A-) and the breakeven AP calculated by Fitch that allows for a two-notch uplift on recoveries. The breakeven AP for the 'A+' OBG rating has increased to 82.0% from 75.5%, due to the lower refinancing spread assumptions and the current recoveries given default calculation under the agency's updated covered bond master criteria. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has used refinancing spread assumptions which fall into the range 390-410bps at 'A+'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Carige's OBG All else being equal, the OBG 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs (i) Carige's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches; (ii) the D-Cap falls to zero; or (iii) the programme AP goes above Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven AP of 87%. BMPS's OBG All else being equal, the OBG 'A' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) BMPS's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches; (ii) the D-Cap falls to zero; or (iii) the programme AP goes above Fitch's 'A' breakeven AP of 79.5%. BP's OBG All else being equal, the OBG 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if BP's IDR is downgraded by three or more notches. BPM's OBG The OBG 'A-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) BPM's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches; (ii) the D-Cap falls to zero; or (iii) the programme AP goes above Fitch's 'A-' breakeven AP of 81.5%. CREDEM's OBG guaranteed by CREDEM CB The OBG 'A+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) CREDEM's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches; (ii) the D-Cap falls to zero; or (iii) the programme AP goes above Fitch's 'A+' breakeven AP of 79%. CREDEM's OBG guaranteed by CANOSSA CB The OBG 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if CREDEM's IDR is downgraded by two or more notches. UBI's OBG The OBG 'A+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) UBI's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches; (ii) the D-Cap falls to zero; or (iii) the programme AP goes above Fitch's 'A+' breakeven AP of 83%. UC's OBG The OBG 'A+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) UC's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches; (ii) the D-Cap falls to zero; or (iii) the programme AP goes above Fitch's 'A+' breakeven AP of 82%. For all programmes, Fitch's breakeven AP will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed that the breakeven AP will remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Roberto Del Ragno Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 206 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 Milan 20123 Secondary Analyst Paolo Sala Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 292 Committee Chairperson Federica Fabrizi Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 232 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04 September 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy' dated 26 July 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 