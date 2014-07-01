Fitch Upgrades 1 Italian OBG Programme; Affirms 2; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Italian mortgage covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) issued by UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; BBB+/Negative/F2, Viability Rating bbb+) and has affirmed the OBG issued by Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa - UBI Banca (UBI; BBB+/Negative/F2, Viability Rating bbb+) and has revised the Outlooks, as follows: UBI OBG guaranteed by UBI Finance S.r.l. (UBI Finance) affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Positive UBI OBG Programme II guaranteed by UBI Finance CB 2 S.r.l. (UBI Finance CB2) affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Positive UC OBG upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Positive The rating actions follow the enactment of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) which was published on 12 June 2014 in the Official Journal of European Union. The rating actions also reflect the revised assumptions for assessing credit risk of Italian residential mortgage loans pools (see "Criteria Addendum: Italy" dated 5 June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). The agency has taken into account in its analysis UBI's and UC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) which were not affected by the potential downward revisions of Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening Support' and 'Fitch Affirms SRFs of 64 EMEA Banks; Downward Revisions Likely For Most Due To Weakening Support' dated 26 March 2014 at www.fitchratings.com) and has incorporated IDR uplifts (see 'Fitch Affirms Italian Covered Bonds on Criteria Amendments' dated 1 April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). In the case of UBI's OBGs, Fitch has revised downwards the IDR uplift to '0' from '1' as the agency estimates that the sustainable level of wholesale senior unsecured debt in the medium-term will be below the 5% of total adjusted assets threshold. This is based on the latest financial information available as of March 2014 and Fitch's forecasts. The issuers' Long Term IDRs, as adjusted by the IDR uplift, now constitutes the rating floor for the OBG. KEY RATING DRIVERS - UBI Finance The 'A+' rating is based on UBI's Long Term IDR of 'BBB+', a revised IDR uplift of '0' from '1', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 1 (very high risk) and the maximum Asset Percentage (AP) of the past 12 months that Fitch takes into account in the analysis (61.7% as of April 2014). The breakeven AP for the 'A+' rating is 81%, lower than the previous 83.5%, and incorporates the revised asset assumptions. In a 'A+' rating scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency (FF) of 30.3% and a WA recovery rate (RR) of 70.0% for the cover pool, resulting in a stressed WA loss rate of 9.1%. The unchanged D-Cap of 1 reflects the weak link assessment of 'very high' for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In a scenario where the recourse of the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch believes that a successful sale of the cover assets would be challenging within the extendible maturity of 12 months, which is envisaged in the documentation to make timely payments on the covered bonds. The 61.7% level of AP supports a 'A-' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 91% should the covered bonds default, allowing a two-notch uplift to 'A+'. Fitch takes into account the highest AP of the past 12 months, reflecting the issuer's Short-term IDR of 'F2' and active issuance under programme. The Negative Outlook on UBI Finance is driven by the Negative Outlook on UBI's IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - UBI Finance CB2 The 'BBB+' rating is based on UBI's LT IDR of 'BBB+', a revised IDR uplift of '0' from '1', a D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and the contractual AP of 100%, in line with the maximum AP allowed by the Italian OBG framework. The Negative Outlook on UBI Finance CB2 is driven by the Negative Outlook on UBI's IDR. The 14.5% 'BBB+' WA loss rate results from the 39.2% WAFF and 62.9% WARR that Fitch has calculated on the cover pool. As of April 2014, the cover pool comprised 60.7% loans to small and medium enterprises (SME) and 39.3% residential mortgage loans. The unchanged D-Cap of 0 reflects the weak link assessment of 'full discontinuity' for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In its discontinuity assessment Fitch has taken into account that more than half of the cover pool comprises SME loans; Fitch views this type of asset as less liquid than residential mortgage loans, preventing successful cover pool liquidation within the 12 months maturity extension of the covered bonds. The 100% AP that Fitch gives credit to would allow the OBG to achieve a one-notch uplift on a recovery basis above the 'BBB+' rating on a probability of default basis, providing recoveries in excess of 51% on the OBG assumed to be in default in a 'A-' rating scenario. However, the contractual provisions that apply, among others, to eligible counterparties and qualified investments limit the OBG rating to the 'BBB' rating category, in line with Fitch's counterparty criteria. KEY RATING DRIVERS - UC OBG The 'AA-' rating is based on UC's LT IDR of 'BBB+', an IDR uplift of 1, a D-Cap of 1 (very high risk) and the maximum AP of the past 12 months that Fitch takes into account in the analysis (65.9% as of June 2013). The breakeven AP for the 'AA-' rating is 78%, lower than the previous 82% at 'A+' and incorporates the revised asset assumptions. In a 'AA-' rating scenario, Fitch has calculated a WAFF of 32.2% and a WARR of 65.6% for the cover pool, resulting in a WA stressed loss rate of 11.1%. The unchanged D-Cap of 1 reflects the weak link assessment of 'very high' for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In a scenario where the recourse of the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch believes that a successful sale of the cover assets would be challenging within the extendible maturity of 12 months, which is envisaged in the documentation to make timely payments on the covered bonds. The 65.9% AP supports a 'A' rating on a PD basis and is adequate to achieve recoveries of at least 91% should the covered bonds default, allowing a two-notch uplift to 'AA-'. Fitch takes into account the highest AP of the past 12 months, reflecting the issuer's short-term IDR of 'F2' and active issuance under programme. The Negative Outlook on UC OBG is driven by the Negative Outlook on UC's IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES - UBI Finance The 'A+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) UBI's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches, (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to zero, or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis goes above Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven level of 81%. RATING SENSITIVITIES - UBI Finance CB2 The 'BBB+' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if UBI's IDR is downgraded by two or more notches. RATING SENSITIVITIES - UC OBG The 'AA-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs (i) UC's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches, (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to one or lower, or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis goes above Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven level of 78%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even inthe absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst (UBI Finance, UBI Finance CB2) Roberto Del Ragno Analsyt +39 02 87 90 87 206 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 Milan, 20123 Primary Analyst (UC OBG) Paolo Sala Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 292 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 