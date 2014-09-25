Fitch Upgrades 1 Spanish Covered Bond; Affirms 6 Others

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MADRID/LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco Santander SA's (Santander; A-/Stable/a-) Cedulas Hipotacarias (CH) to 'AA' from 'AA-' and removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Bankia, S.A.'s (Bankia; BBB-/Negative/bb-) CH at 'BBB+' and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the following five Spanish covered bonds programmes: Banco Mare Nostrum S.A.'s (BMN; BB+/Negative/bb-) CH at 'BBB+'/Negative; Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito's (CLCC; BBB+/Stable/bbb+) CH at 'A+'/Stable, Cajas Rurales Unidas Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito's (CRU; BB/Negative/bb-) CH at 'BBB+'/Negative; NCG Banco S.A.'s (NGC Banco, BB+/Negative/bb-) CH at 'BBB+'/Negative and CRU's Cedulas Territoriales (CT) at 'BBB'/Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS Santander CH The upgrade of Santander's CH is based on the 92.3% overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, offering more protection than the 79.6% 'AA' breakeven OC calculated by Fitch. The CH rating is also based on the bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', an IDR uplift of 2 and a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity risk). The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating mirrors that on Santander's IDR. The 32.0% 'AA' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the 47.0% weighted average default rate and the 32.0% weighted average recovery rate for the mortgage cover assets. Bankia CH The rating of Bankia's CH is based on the bank's IDR of 'BBB-', an IDR uplift of 2, a D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and the 67.0% OC level that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 63.3% 'BBB+' breakeven OC. The Stable Outlook reflects the fact that even if Bankia's Long-term IDR were to be downgraded to its current Viability Rating (VR), the CH could still remain at their current rating. The 21.1% 'BBB+' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the 33.0% weighted average default rate and the 36.0% weighted average recovery rate for the mortgage cover assets. BMN and NCG CH The ratings of BMN's and NCG Banco's CH, are based on their corresponding IDRs of 'BB+', a D-Cap of '0' and the 66.7% and 89.1% OC, respectively, that Fitch takes into account in its analysis which provides more protection than the 42.1% and 50.4% respective 'BBB+' breakeven OCs. The Negative Outlooks on the covered bonds' rating reflects that on the issuers' IDRs. Both issuers benefit from an IDR uplift of 1, which has not been applied given the potential downgrade of the banks' IDRs to their current VR for support reasons. The 19.8% for BMN's CH and 17.6% for NCG Banco's CH 'BBB+' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the weighted average default rate of 34.4% and 31.5%, respectively, and the 42.5% and 44.1% weighted average recovery rate for the mortgage cover assets, respectively. CRU CH The rating of CRU's CH, is based on the issuer's IDR of 'BB', an IDR uplift of 0, a D-Cap of 1 (very high discontinuity risk) and the 116.9% OC level that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 68.8% 'BBB+' breakeven OC. The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects that on the issuer's IDR. The 23.9% 'BBB+' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the 38.2% weighted average default rate and the 37.5% weighted average recovery rate for the mortgage cover assets. CLCC CH The rating of CLCC's CH is based on the issuer's IDR of 'BBB+', an IDR uplift of 1 and a D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and the 130.6% OC level that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 48.8% 'A+' breakeven OC. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating mirrors that on the issuer's IDR. The 17.6% 'A+' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the 29.5% weighted average default rate and the 40.2% weighted average recovery rate for the mortgage cover assets. CRU CT The rating of CRU's CT, is based on the issuer's IDR of 'BB', an IDR uplift of 0 and a D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and the 42.8% OC level that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides enough protection for the 42.8% 'BBB' breakeven OC. The Negative Outlook for the CT rating mirrors the Negative Outlook of the issuer's IDR. The 23.6% 'BBB' credit loss represents the impact on the breakeven OC from the 48.5% weighted average default rate and the 51.3% weighted average recovery rate for the mortgage cover assets The IDR uplift of 1 for all Spanish CH programmes, except CRU's, reflects the covered bonds' exemption from bail-in and Fitch's view that Spain is a covered bond intensive jurisdiction for mortgages. In the case of Bankia and Santander, the issuers are considered systemically important in their domestic market, so an additional IDR uplift is granted to these programmes. The benefit of the covered bond intensive jurisdiction for CRU's CH is captured in the D-Cap component, in line with Fitch's criteria which stipulates that this factor will either be captured in the IDR uplift or in the D-Cap analysis. CRU's public sector covered bond programme does not benefit from an IDR uplift as Spain is not considered by Fitch as a public sector covered bond intensive jurisdiction. The D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity risk) assigned to all the Spanish covered bond programmes, except for CRU's CH, reflects the fact that potential liquidity shortfalls could arise if a covered bond payment falls due shortly after the recourse to the cover pool has been enforced. Fitch has reduced the refinancing spreads for Spanish mortgage loans to 375-550bps per annum in a base case scenario from 450-550bps per annum, resulting in a lower breakeven OC for most CH programmes. This is consistent with a significant reduction of CH spreads and senior tranches of Spanish RMBS over the past two years, which Fitch uses as a proxy in determining the margin above a reference rate required by a potential buyer of Spanish mortgage loans. Refinancing spreads for the Spanish public sector have not been modified. In terms of the breakeven OC components for all Spanish CH programmes, the credit and asset disposal loss components are the most relevant and are generally higher than in other jurisdictions due to the relatively high proportion of developer and commercial loans forming part of the mortgage cover pools. The asset disposal loss component is also influenced by the high, albeit declining, refinancing spreads. RATING SENSITIVITIES A one-notch downgrade of the banks' IDRs would cause a downgrade of their respective covered bonds for all Spanish programmes except Bankia. Since Bankia's CH rating can sustain a three-notch downgrade of issuer's IDR to its VR, the Outlook is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on the IDR. Moreover, ratings would be vulnerable to downgrade if the programmes' OC drops below the breakeven OC ratio for the respective rating. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Spanish covered bond programmes have a significant buffer between total OC and breakeven OC for the assigned ratings at present (ranging from about 38pp to 135pp). This can be actively influenced by the issuer, subject to compliance with the legal minimum, through an increase of outstanding CH or a decrease of the cover pool through new mortgage loans securitisations. If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the legal minimum requirement of 25% for CH, it would not be sufficient to allow 91% recoveries on any of the Spanish CH programmes. As a result, the covered bond rating would likely be downgraded by at least one notch because this level of OC would limit the covered bond rating to one notch above the IDR as adjusted by the IDR uplift. The OC of the CTs rated by Fitch is already at the legal minimum. More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be available in the Spanish Cedulas at a Glance report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analysts Carlos Masip (CRU and NCG Banco S.A.) Director +34 91 702 57 73 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. General Castanos 11 28004 Madrid Spain Juan David Garcia (Santander) Senior Director +34 91 702 57 74 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. General Castanos 11 28004 Madrid Spain Antonio Casado (CLCC and BMN) Associate Director Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. General Castanos 11 28004 Madrid Spain 34 91 702 57 76 Secondary Analysts Carlos Masip (Santander, CLCC and BMN) Director +34 91 702 57 73 Antonio Casado (CRU and NCG Banco.) Associate Director +34 91 702 57 76 Committee Chairperson Carmen Munoz Senior Director +34 93 323 84 08 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014; 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 28 May 2014; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', 28 dated May 2014; 'Criteria Addendum: Spain - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flows Assumptions', dated 5 June 2014; 'Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds', dated 22 May 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 4 February 2014; 'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities', dated 30 January 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 7 February 2014; 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)', dated 5 March 2014, and 'Criteria for Rating Caps and Limitations in Global Structured Finance Transactions', dated 28 May 2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here Criteria Addendum: Spain - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions here Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs) here Criteria for Rating Caps and Limitations in Global Structured Finance Transactions here Cedulas Hipotecarias Legal Framework Review here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.