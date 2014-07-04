RPT-Fitch Upgrades 2 Classes of JCREF CMBS 2007-1; Downgrades Class E

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded JCREF CMBS 2007-1 GK’s class C and D notes due December 2015 and downgraded the class E notes. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The details of the rating actions are as follows:

JPY1.2bn* Class B notes affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable

JPY5.2bn* Class C notes upgraded to ‘BBBsf’ from ‘Bsf’; Outlook Stable

JPY4.6bn* Class D notes upgraded to ‘BBsf’ from ‘CCCsf’; Outlook Stable

JPY2.6bn* Class E notes downgraded to ‘Csf’ from ‘CCsf’; Recovery Estimate revised to 30% from 0%

*as of 3 July 2014

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The upgrades of the class C and D notes and the affirmation of the class B notes reflect Fitch’s view that these notes will be fully repaid; classes B and C in September 2014 and class D by legal final maturity. Since the previous rating action in August 2013, 15 properties have been sold at much higher values than Fitch expected. As a result, the class A notes were paid in full in June 2014.

According to the transaction structure, principal losses on defaulted loans will not cause a reduction in the note principal until all available cash, including that reserved in the transaction account, is applied to the note payment following completion of all workout activities on defaulted loans.

The downgrade of the class E notes reflects Fitch’s view that principal loss on the notes is inevitable as the workout of three defaulted loans has resulted in a principal loss on the senior components backing the rated notes. However, the workout has progressed better than previously expected and Fitch has revised the Recovery Estimate of the class E notes to 30% from 0%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Once workout activities on the remaining two defaulted loans are completed and the transaction is terminated, the class E notes are likely to be written down and downgraded to ‘Dsf’.

Fitch assigned ratings to this transaction in November 2007. At closing, the notes were secured by nine loans or Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha bonds (collectively, the underlying loans) collateralised by 56 properties. The transaction is now backed by two defaulted underlying loans backed by one property and sales proceeds.