RPT-Fitch Upgrades 2 Mobius Classes to 'Bsf'

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

May 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded two Mobius notes and affirmed the other three rated notes. The notes were issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited in its capacity as trustee of the Mobius Trusts. Both Mobius transactions are securitisations of Australian non-conforming residential mortgages. The rating actions are as follows:

Mobius NCM 03 Trust (NCM 03):

AUD10.7m Class D (AU300MOB2051) affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD6.6m Class E (AU300MOB2069) upgraded to ‘Bsf’ from ‘CCCsf’; Outlook Stable

Mobius NCM-04 Trust (NCM 04):

AUD7.6m Class D (AU3FN0000907) affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD8.6m Class E (AU3FN0000915) affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD7.7m Class F (AU3FN0000923) upgraded to ‘Bsf’ from ‘CCCsf’; Outlook Stable

Key Rating Drivers

The upgrades reflect Fitch’s view that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the respective collateral pools have improved and that the possibility of the notes defaulting has reduced.

As at end-March 2013, NCM 03’s total 30+ days arrears stood at 10.15%, down from 13.22% at the last rating action in May 2012. Of the loans, 4.91% were in arrears by 90+ days.

NCM 04’s total 30+ days arrears stood at 24.09% with 19.67% of loans in arrears by 90+ days. The balance in arrears was little changed over the 12 months to March 2013, although the percentage remained high as the pool size decreases. Moreover, credit enhancement has significantly built up, as few defaults have occurred over the 12 months to March 2013. The servicer, Pepper Australia Pty Ltd, has significantly reduced or cleared long-dated arrears since 2009.

Both transactions feature an excess spread reserve that provides additional credit enhancement if excess income becomes insufficient to reimburse any principal charge-offs. As at end-April 2013, the balance of this reserve was zero for NCM 03 and AUD3.5m for NCM 04. NCM 03 experienced a loss of AUD1.06m in September 2011 that depleted the then balance of the reserve account (AUD715,000) and resulted in a charge-off on the class F notes. Currently the Class F has outstanding charge-offs of AUD192,657.

Since closing, 138 and 169 loans have been foreclosed in NCM 03 and NCM 04 respectively, resulting in cumulative losses of AUD23.9m and AUD27.3m. Three loans defaulted over the 12 months to March 2013 in NCM 03, six in NCM 04. Losses have been mainly charged off against the lower rated notes and where excess income has been insufficient to reimburse the charge-offs, amounts were drawn from the excess spread reserve.

Credit enhancement has significantly built up since closing as the transaction has amortised. Since closing, overcollateralisation has slightly built up as the capitalised interest charges of the loans in arrears have been covered by excess spread when loan principal has been written off.

Rating Sensitivities

As the mortgage portfolios reduce in size, the risk of principal losses resulting from the concentrated default of large loans becomes the primary driver of Fitch’s analysis. Although, NCM 03’s class E notes and NCM-04’s class F notes have been upgraded, their ratings remain sensitive to on-going changes in arrears, default and expenses.