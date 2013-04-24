RPT-Fitch upgrades 5 German Driver ABS transactions

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded five German Driver auto loan transactions’ class B notes. The class A notes have been affirmed at ‘AAAsf’. The agency has also revised its respective base case default assumptions. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating actions reflect the strong performance of the transactions. Cumulative defaults and losses are below Fitch’s initial expectations. In addition, the agency has revised the default base case as basis for future performance reviews. Due to the homogeneity of the underlying collateral pools, Fitch has decided to apply a revised uniform base case rating default rate of 1.8% for the transactions at hand. Previous base case default rates were in the range of 2.5% to 3.2%, depending on the transaction.

With the continuous amortisation of instalment loans, the fraction of balloon loans in the collateral pool increases over time. This means that the impact of a possible payment shortfall on balloon loans becomes more pronounced. Fitch has taken into account the increased balloon risk due to seasoning of the transactions. It considers the transactions’ credit protection as sufficiently strong to cover this risk.

All transactions have a similar structure where the amortisation switches to pro-rata once the targeted overcollateralisation (OC) levels have been reached. As of February 2013, OC levels for all deals are at their target of 11.0% and 7.0% for the class A and B notes, respectively. Amortisation switches back to sequential as soon as the assets have reduced below 10% of the initial balance. The transactions feature a constant reserve fund. Its relative size increases as the notes amortise, thereby supporting credit enhancement (CE), which consists of OC and the reserve fund. Both the class A and B notes (as well as the Schuldschein loan in case of Private Driver 2011-1) feature CE ratios well above those at closing, ranging from 9.2% for Private Driver 2011-1’s class B notes to 17.0% for Driver Seven’s class A notes.

Fitch analysed potential set-off risk related to loan handling fees since various higher regional courts (Oberlandesgerichte) have held such fees invalid. This risk would only materialise if and when VW Bank defaults. If set-off risk fully materialised, which the agency considers unlikely, the remaining CE would still be sufficient for repayment of the notes. Nevertheless, legal uncertainties will prevail until there is a ruling by the German Federal Supreme Court. Fitch has therefore limited the upgrade of the class B notes of Driver Eight, Driver Nine, Private Driver 2010-1 Fixed and Private Driver 2011-1 to ‘AAsf’ although higher ratings could be achieved from a pure credit perspective. Driver Seven’s class B notes, with the highest CE and lowest exposure to fees that could potentially be set off, have been upgraded to ‘AAAsf’.

Fitch downgraded Japan’s major bank groups to ‘A-'/ Stable in July 2012. This affected the swap counterparty for Private Driver 2011-1, Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd. According to the transaction documents and in line with Fitch’s criteria, Mizuho is required to be rated ‘A’/‘F1’ or better or to undertake remedial action in case of a downgrade. The trigger breach was remedied by the posting of collateral.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A ruling by the German Federal Supreme Court that would confirm the invalidity of handling fees in consumer credit contracts would increase the risk that borrowers may offset their outstanding claims against any unpaid principal and/or interest due to the issuer of the notes, in case of a default of VW Bank GmbH. The rating impact would be higher for younger transactions and reduces with further seasoning of the pools. If the Supreme Court declared handling fees to be valid, this may have a positive rating impact.

As the relative importance of the reserve funds for credit enhancement increases over time, reliance on the account bank where the reserve fund is deposited also increases. This is particularly the case for the class B notes. Fitch has therefore tested the rating impact on the class B notes if the full reserve amounts were to be lost. Sensitivities are limited and well below the materiality threshold of ten notches, which Fitch views as an excessive counterparty exposure.

CE has increased significantly since closing for all transactions. However, a severe deterioration of asset performance could negatively impact the ratings. The transactions are securitisations of auto loans originated in Germany by Volkswagen Bank GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. The loans are either fully amortising or balloon loans granted to private and commercial borrowers for the financing of new and used cars.

The rating actions are as follows:

Driver Seven GmbH :

Class A (ISIN XS0494086845): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0494088460): upgraded to ‘AAAsf’ from ‘AAsf’; Stable Outlook

Driver Eight GmbH:

Class A (ISIN XS0580566775): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0580567153): upgraded to ‘AAsf’ from ‘AA-sf’; Stable Outlook

Driver Nine GmbH:

Class A (ISIN XS0625452676): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0625453211): upgraded to ‘AAsf’ from ‘A+sf’; Stable Outlook

Private Driver 2010-1 Fixed GmbH:

Class A (ISIN XS0545042334): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0545042763): upgraded to ‘AAsf’ from ‘AA-sf’; Stable Outlook

Private Driver 2011-1 GmbH:

Class A (ISIN XS0643353591): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Schuldschein Loan (No ISIN): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0643353757): upgraded to ‘AAsf’ from ‘A+sf’; Stable Outlook