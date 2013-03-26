RPT-Fitch Upgrades Ageas Insurance Company (Asia)'s IFS to 'A'; Outlook Stable

March 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Limited’s (AICA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating to ‘A’ from ‘A-’ and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A-', from ‘BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The senior unsecured debt issued through Ageas Capital (Asia) Ltd has also been upgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+'. Key Rating Drivers The upgrade reflects the increasing strategic importance of AICA within Ageas Group. AICA is Ageas SA/NV’s (collectively known as Ageas) only fully owned insurance subsidiary in Asia. Based on 2012 Ageas Group’s embedded value, AICA has continued to make double digit contribution - 13% of the overall group’s embedded value, 22% of the group’s value of in-force business and 36% of the group’s value of new business. Since it became a member of Ageas Group in 2007, AICA has taken various measures to align itself with the group’s overall management practices and strategy. AICA lowered investment risk by disposing investment properties and improved its asset and liability management. Ageas Group has continued to provide capital support for AICA when needed. Ageas Group made USD130m capital contribution in 2011 to support AICA’s statutory solvency following a decline in long-term interest rates. AICA’s statutory solvency position remains vulnerable to interest rate decline due to a duration gap between assets and liabilities. The company continues to narrow the gap by lengthening the duration of the assets as well as introducing shorter life policies. Furthermore, the company has entered into a financial reinsurance transaction to improve its statutory solvency margin ratio following the decline in interest rates in 2012. AICA successfully expanded its independent financial advisors channel in 2011-2012, while its market share in Hong Kong life insurance market has remained moderate. Rating Sensitivities An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near term unless AICA makes significant progress in improving its market presence in Hong Kong. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in the local solvency ratio to below 200% over an extended period. Financial leverage rising above 28% on a sustained basis may also be negative for the ratings. The ratings may also be downgraded if Ageas Group’s rating is downgraded or if Fitch views that the strategic importance of AICA to the group has diminished.