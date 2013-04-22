FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch upgrades and withdraws rating of Sri Lanka's People's Finance
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 22, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch upgrades and withdraws rating of Sri Lanka's People's Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded People’s Finance PLC’s (PF) National Long-Term Rating to ‘AA-(lka)’ from ‘A(lka)', simultaneously removed it off Rating Watch Positive and withdrawn the rating as the company no longer exists. The action follows the 5 April public announcement that PF has merged with People’s Leasing & Finance Company PLC (PLC, B+/AA-(lka)/Stable).

Rating Action Rationale

The upgrade of PF’s rating prior to withdrawal to the same level as PLC’s National Long-Term Rating of ‘AA-(lka)’ reflects the fact that after the merger PF’s creditors have been combined with those of the surviving entity PLC, and are therefore now exposed to the same credit risk as PLC’s creditors.

Further details on PLC are available at www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.