Fitch Upgrades ASML to 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Netherlands-based ASML Holding N.V.'s (ASML) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB.' The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The upgrade takes into account ASML's increasing strength in an industry critical to technology advances across global electronics, its strong customer relationships and limited competition. Although exposed in times of severe economic downturn to significant revenue and cash flow volatility, its financial profile has proven resilient, underpinned by strong margin and cash flow performance. Management is committed to a strong balance sheet, including an assumption on Fitch's part of a significant net cash position, a feature supporting R&D and capital investment despite potential volatility in the operating environment. The Customer Co-Investment Programme (CCIP) completed in 2012 and an acquisition strategy driven by a desire to add incremental features or accelerate the development of evolving lithography technologies, underline prudent and effective management. KEY RATING DRIVERS Market-Leading Technology Leadership ASML's ratings are supported by its leading market position in the design and manufacture of lithography (litho) equipment, the central process in the manufacture of semiconductors. Its collaborative business model (currently around 80% of cost of goods sold outsourced to third parties), flexible cost structure, commitment to R&D and strong balance sheet are important factors given volatile and cyclical demand. Revenue, Cash Flow Volatility Litho is a volatile and cyclical industry, with semiconductor customers quickly adjusting investment plans as revenues react to the economic cycle. ASML's revenue nearly halved in 2009 as the world economy and demand for consumer goods weakened, with operating cash flow exhibiting similar volatility. While these features of the industry are unlikely to change, ASML's ability to ride out such conditions is proven and likely to strengthen given the funding benefits of the CCIP. Gross Margin Resilience Along with any significant technology transition a degree of gross margin dilution may be expected, with Fitch previously guiding an expected two to three percentage point impact from the initial delivery of EUV tools in 2013. Company guidance now suggests that 2013E gross margin is likely to be at or above 40% despite roughly two percentage points of non-cash accounting related impacts from the Cymer acquisition. At these levels and with a strong order book in immersion tools, the industry's current leading edge production tool, revenue and margin prospects look strong going into 2014. Fitch assumes no unforeseen margin impacts associated with the ongoing integration of Cymer. CCIP The CCIP closed in H212 introducing Intel (A+/Stable), Samsung (A+/Stable) and TSMC (not rated) as 23% non-voting co-investors in the company, along with a EUR1.38bn commitment to fund R&D in EUV and 450mm technologies through 2017. The investment and funding commitment is viewed positively; strengthening key customer relationships, committing significant resources and risk sharing to two of the industry's most pressing technology transitions. Technology leadership and market share gains in leading edge lithography is likely to continue to favour ASML. Flexible Cost Base Focused solely on the design and assembly of increasingly sophisticated tools, the company maintains a significant component of highly skilled contract employees, a feature that enables management to quickly reduce costs in a downturn (with minimal or no associated layoff costs). Management aims to keep 30% of operating costs scalable, a policy that served the company well in the 2009 downturn. Distribution Policy Management remains committed to returning excess cash to shareholders and are expected to do so through a progressively increasing dividend (15% 2012 declared dividend growth) and regular share buybacks. The company has a EUR1.0bn buyback programme authorised through end-2014, which Fitch expects the company to act on subject to the maintenance of a sizeable cash buffer. Cash flows are subject to sizeable working capital flows, particularly at times of material technology shifts, with 2012 for instance recording negative working capital flows of more than EUR700m. A growing cash buffer is therefore important in the context of a business that could reach revenues of EUR7.0bn within the next couple of years. RATING SENSITIVTIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Operating margins materially outside company targets: 13%-18% in downturn; 25%-30% at the peak of the up-cycle. It is accepted that operating losses will be incurred in periods of extreme stress. - Gross cash consistently below EUR1.5bn. The company's public commitment is to a strong cash balance. - Major loss of market share. Revenue market share is currently estimated at around 75%-80% (up from 65% in 2009). A decline to 55%, albeit still strong, would signify a rapid shift in market position and one that would likely reflect an on-going negative trend. 