Fitch Upgrades Banco Industrial e Comercial S.A.'s National Ratings; Resolves Positive Watch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco Industrial and Comercial S.A.'s (Bicbanco) National Ratings and resolved the Positive Rating Watch following the conclusion of its acquisition by China Construction Bank Corporation (CCBC; Fitch foreign currency long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'A', Outlook Stable) as follows: --Long-term National Rating to 'AAA(bra)' from 'A+(bra)', assigned Stable Outlook; --Short-term National Rating to 'F1+(bra)' from 'F1(bra)'. The rating action follows the conclusion on Aug. 29, 2014 of the transfer of Bicbanco's control to CCBC. The acquisition was announced on Oct. 31 2013 and was finalized after regulatory approvals in Brazil and China were granted and CCBC carried out the payment to Bicbanco's former shareholders. Fitch classifies Bicbanco as a 'strategically important' subsidiary for CCBC due to the strong integration (centralized credit approval processes, limit-setting, etc.) and the high reputational risks for the parent in case of Bicbanco's default. The subsidiary currently has a limited impact on the group's performance, comprising less than 0.4% of consolidated assets. CCBC now holds a 72% stake in Bicbanco and has announced a tender offer to acquire the shares owned by minority shareholders and take the bank private. Bicbanco has been listed on BM&FBovespa (Sao Paulo Stock Exchange) since 2007. Under the new control and management, Bicbanco will retain the experienced executive team of market professionals which, along with executives appointed by the parent will carry out a shift toward the corporate and large corporate segments. The local bank is expected to have a certain degree of independence as its operations and the Brazilian market's characteristics are different from other overseas ventures of CCBC, which are basically concentrated on Asia and Russia. KEY RATING DRIVERS Bicbanco's ratings reflect Fitch's view that it would receive support from CCBC, should this be required. CCBC's IDR reflects Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that the Chinese authorities will support CCBC if needed. CCBC is 57% owned by the Chinese Government, and is an important player in the Chinese banking system in addition to being the eighth largest bank in the world. Bicbanco's ratings reflect the fact that Fitch sees it as a strategically important subsidiary to CCBC. The Brazilian operation will be the second largest of CCBC's overseas operations, after CCBC Asia. Under the new control, funding and capital support from its parent are expected to be forthcoming. Brazil is seen as a key market for China and Chinese corporations given the growing size of trade volume between the two countries. The entrance into the Brazilian market therefore is an important strategic move for CCBC in its international expansion. RATING SENSITIVITIES Multiple downgrades in CCBC's IDRs or its propensity to support Bicbanco would lead to a negative rating action of Bicbanco's ratings, but this is not currently Fitch's base case scenario. Contact: Primary Analyst Eduardo Ribas Director +55 11 4504-2213 Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos 700 Sao Paulo, Brazil Secondary Analyst Pedro Gomes Director +55 11 4504-2604 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1 212 908 0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated January 2014, --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated August 2012; --'National Ratings Criteria' dated October 2013. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: National Scale Ratings Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.