Fitch Upgrades Banco Internacional del Peru (Interbank) to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Interbank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb' and its Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from Positive. In addition, Fitch revised Interbank's support Rating Floor to 'BB+' from 'BB'. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Fitch upgraded Interbank's VR and IDR ratings because the bank continued to show strong performance while maintaining excellent asset quality metrics, strong loan loss reserve coverage and sound capital levels, while stabilizing its funding profile. Higher reserve requirements and the need for longer term funding led to some increase in the bank's loan/deposit ratios, but this has stabilized at adequate levels, especially in view of better tenor matches between assets and liabilities. In Fitch's view, given the strong economic backdrop, significant growth potential and adequate credit policies and risk management tools, the bank will maintain its structural strengths and performance in the foreseeable future. Interbank's support floor rating was upgraded because over time the bank heightened its systemic importance (increasing its market share to about 11% of the banking system's assets) and Peru improved its ability to support local bank (reflected in the sovereign rating of 'BBB/BBB+'). KEY RATING DRIVERS Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. (Interbank) has built an efficient retail franchise and positioned itself as a top contender in most retail products. Moreover, the bank has not neglected its corporate lending business, which appears well focused and competitive, bringing balance and diversification to Interbank's balance sheet and revenue stream. Interbank's performance over the last few years and through the global crisis of 2008 has been consistently strong driven by high margins, adequate expense control, and moderate credit costs. Risk management is considered sound, and the portfolio is diversified into high margin segments. Interbank has developed and fine-tuned information-intensive credit scoring models and modern monitoring tools. Credit policies and origination are conservative while collection efforts are proactive and effective. An autonomous and dedicated risk management team helps the bank to maintain a very sound asset quality. Conservatively defined past-due loans stood at 1.85% at YE12; this is likely to deteriorate moderately in 2013 due to portfolio seasoning. Besides bolstering its capital in 2009 and consistently retaining 55% of its net income, the bank maintains ample reserve coverage thus creating a strong capital/reserves cushion against unexpected losses. Along with its strong profitability, this allows Interbank to confidently face an eventual downturn. Peru's economy shows strong growth momentum based on sound macro fundamentals. In addition, a proactive regulator has created a strong regulatory environment that fosters cautious credit policies. Interbank does not have as diversified a deposit base as its larger competitors; hence, funding costs are somewhat higher. In addition, the bank shows some concentration from its institutional funding and relies more on bond issues to fund its loan growth as a consequence of heavy regulatory reserve requirements on deposits. Larger financial institutions and smaller, specialized and quite aggressive banks and consumer finance companies have somewhat curbed margin growth. Competition in this high growth market has heightened, and Interbank competes without compromising its credit criteria. Growth potential remains sound due to Peru's still low banking penetration. Competition and government's efforts to tame growth and curb inflation prevent margins from returning to pre-crisis levels. Interbank seeks to underpin its margins and bottom line by cross-selling its existing customers and seeking operating efficiency. RATING SENSITIVITIES Given today's upgrade, further improvement in the bank's ratings is unlikely in the near term; over the medium to long term, the ratings could benefit from more diversified funding sources, while continuing to produce a sound performance and maintaining the strength of its balance sheet, maintaining adequate asset quality, capital and reserves. On the other hand, Interbank's ratings could be downgraded if a severe decline in asset quality or weak profitability erode its capital and reserve cushion. Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Interbank: --Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook to Stable from Positive; --Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'; --Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'; --Support Rating affirmed at '3'; --Support Floor revised to 'BB+' from 'BB'; --Senior Unsecured Debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --Junior Subordinated Debt upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'. 