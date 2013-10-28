Fitch Upgrades Banco Pichincha C.A. y Subsidiarias IDR to 'B'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Banco Pichincha C.A. y Subsidiarias' (Pichincha) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs The positive rating action follows Fitch's recent upgrade of Ecuador's Long-Term Rating and Country Ceiling to 'B' from 'B-'. Pichincha's VR drives its long-term IDR. The bank's VR balances its strong franchise and market share, good asset quality, ample liquidity, and adequate capitalization, with the bank's financial performance pressures. On a stand-alone basis, Pichincha's profile continues to compare favorably with international peers (emerging market commercial banks rated 'b-', 'b' or 'b+'). However, Ecuador's political and regulatory uncertainties continue to weigh on the bank's ratings. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that it does not foresee changes in the bank's credit profile or in its operating environment. Fitch expects Pichincha's stable and diversified deposit base to grow at a moderate pace over the medium term, backed by a liquid and highly rated investment portfolio. Liquidity is better than international and domestic peers. Asset quality deteriorated during 1H13, mostly reflecting the maturation of Pichincha's rapidly growing microcredit and consumer portfolio. At June 30, 2013, Pichincha's impaired loans to total loans ratio of 3.98% was slightly higher than the domestic peer average of 3.2%, in part a reflection of its retail focus. However, this ratio compared favorably with the international peer median, particularly when taking into consideration more stringent local guidelines for impaired loans. In Fitch's view, the deteriorating trend in asset quality is likely to stabilize given the expected recovery of economic growth and enhanced credit risk tools. Loan loss reserve coverage of impaired loans exceeds that of domestic and international peer average. Pichincha's capitalization ratios declined relative to historical levels due to stronger asset growth and recent asset quality deterioration. Capitalization is lower compared with that of large domestic and international peers, but Fitch believes strong reserve coverage of impaired loans and the bank's risk profile somewhat mitigates lower capitalization. Pichincha's profitability weakened in 2012 and in the first half of 2013, as a result of lower revenues and higher credit costs. Thus, the bank's annualized ROAA declined to 0.5% at June 30, 2013, comparing unfavorably with those of both domestic and similarly rated international peers. Given recent and potential regulatory changes, Fitch believes profitability is not likely to improve significantly over the near term. SUPPORT RATINGS Pichicha's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'NF', indicates that Fitch believes external support cannot be relied upon due to Ecuador's limited funding flexibility as well as the lack of a lender of last resort. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs Pichincha's rating has limited upgrade potential in the short term given its challenge operating environment and the impact on its performance. Pichincha's ratings could be pressured if government intervention continues to undermine the bank's performance, causing operating losses or a weakening of the bank's Fitch Core Capital/weighted risks ratio to a level below 8.5% in conjunction with a material decline in excess loan loss reserves. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Changes to the support rating and SRF would reflect a change in Fitch's view of the Government's willingness to support the bank, if this were needed. Fitch has taken action on the following ratings: --Foreign currency long-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-', Stable Outlook; --Foreign currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --VR upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'; --SR affirmed at '5'; --SRF affirmed at 'NF'. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Larisa Arteaga Director +809-563-2481 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Garcia Senior Director +52 81 8399 9146 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug 15, 2012); --'2013 Outlook Andean Banks' (Dec. 14, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here 2013 Outlook: Andean Banks here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.