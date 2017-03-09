(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiwan-based
Bank of
Kaohsiung's (BOK) National Long-Term Rating to 'AA-(twn)' from
'A+(twn)', and
affirmed the National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The
Outlook is Stable. A
full list of ratings is at the end of the press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
The upgrade reflects the Taiwan sovereign's strengthened
financial flexibility
(see press release <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1012985
">Fitch
Upgrades Taiwan to 'AA-'; Outlook Stable, dated 12 October
2016) to provide
BOK extraordinary support through the bank's 45% controlling
owner Kaohsiung
City Government (KCG), if needed. The propensity for state
support remains
strong, based on Kaohsiung City as the second-largest
municipality in Taiwan and
BOK's close ties with KCG. The ties include KCG's long-term and
significant
ownership, effective control of the bank's board and management,
as well as
BOK's key role as KCG's banker and policy functions to support
the city
government's objectives. The upgrade of BOK's National Long-Term
Ratings
reflects its enhanced credit strength from stronger state
support, which is now
more comparable with 'AA-(twn)' rated private banks in Taiwan.
BOK's National
Long-Term Rating denotes very low default risk relative to
domestic peers, based
on strong state support if needed.
The Stable Outlook presents Fitch's belief that the bank's ties
with KCG will
remain steadfast in the medium term, considering BOK's integral
and long-lasting
policy role as well as KCG's commitment to maintain its
controlling ownership in
BOK.
Return on assets remained weak at below 0.3% in 2016 due to a
large portfolio of
low-yield policy loans and high operating costs. Fitch expects
capitalisation
will only just remain compliant with the Basel III minimum
capital requirement
due to its weak internal capital generation. BOK is modestly
capitalised
relative to its risk appetite and rather concentrated loan book,
including
above-sector property exposure. Fitch believes the central
government would
extend extraordinary support to BOK through KCG when necessary.
We estimate the
Fitch Core Capital ratio to rise to 8.7% by end-1Q17 after the
completion of a
rights issue in March 2017 (end-2015: 7.3%; end-2014: 6.7%,
versus the sector
average near 11%).
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The bank's B3T2 bonds are rated two notches below its National
Long-Term
Ratings. This consists of zero notches for non-performance risk
and two for loss
severity, reflecting the limited recovery prospects for
Taiwanese B3T2 notes, in
contrast with the typical one notch for standard B3T2
instruments. Taiwan's B3T2
bonds adopted a less easily triggered government receivership as
the point of
non-viability (PONV) than the standard B3T2's PONV (that is,
regulatory
decisions to write-off securities or inject public-sector
capital). Fitch
believes Taiwan's authorities would only move a bank into
insolvency
administration when it reaches a very low capital level,
reducing the recovery
prospects for B3T2 notes.
The anchor rating for subordinated bonds is BOK's support-driven
National
Long-Term Rating, as Fitch believes that KCG and the central
government have a
strong interest in supporting BOK to fulfill its financial
obligations.
These aforementioned notching practices for subordinated bonds
are in accordance
with Fitch's criteria on rating the bank regulatory capital of
financial
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
BOK's ratings are sensitive to any changes around the perceived
propensity of
the Taiwan government to support BOK. This may arise from a
diluted policy role
that BOK performs for KCG and/or weakened linkage between them
in terms of
ownership and control. At the same time, a change in Taiwan's
sovereign rating
could result in a corresponding impact on BOK's ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Any change to the BOK's National Long-Term Rating is likely to
trigger a similar
change in its debt ratings.
The ratings on BOK are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA-(twn)' from 'A+(twn)';
Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Basel III:
ISIN TW000G103105: TWD1.3 billion, to mature on 6 August 2020,
upgraded to
'A(twn)' from 'A-(twn)'
ISIN TW000G103147: TWD0.15 billion, to mature on 3 December
2021, upgraded to
'A(twn)' from 'A-(twn)'
ISIN TW000G103139: TWD0.65 billion, to mature on 29 October
2021, upgraded to
'A(twn)' from 'A-(twn)'
ISIN TW000G103113: TWD0.7 billion, to mature on 5 September
2020, upgraded to
'A(twn)' from 'A-(twn)'
ISIN TW000G103121: TWD1.2 billion, to mature on 25 March 2021,
upgraded to
'A(twn)' from 'A-(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 81757603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Kaichung Lee
Analyst
+886 2 81757607
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 01514
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
