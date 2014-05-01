RPT-Fitch Upgrades Banque Internationale a Luxembourg's Perpetual Capital Notes to 'BB'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banque Internationale a Luxembourg’s (BIL) perpetual capital notes (XS0132253468) to ‘BB’ from ‘CCC’ on expected resumption of coupon payment from the next payment date in July 2014.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The securities stopped paying coupons since April 2012 as a ‘loss participation’ mechanism caused a temporary write-down of the securities’ principal. This followed large ‘one-off’ losses in 2011 due to the separation of BIL from its previous parent Dexia (A/Negative) as the latter was resolved. Contractually, the securities cannot pay coupons as long as their principal is not restored. Following BIL’s profit recovery in 2012 and 2013 and the allocation of funds to restoring the securities’ principal as decided by the latest annual general meetings (held on 25 April 2014) coupon payments are expected to resume from the next payment date in July 2014.

In accordance with Fitch’s criteria (‘Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities’), the securities are notched down from BIL’s Viability Rating (VR) of ‘bbb+’ and incorporate higher expected loss severity compared with senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and an assessment of incremental non-performance risk (two notches).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

As the notes are notched down from BIL’s VR, their rating is primarily sensitive to any change in the VR. The notes’ rating is also sensitive to any change in Fitch’s assessment of the notes’ non-performance risk relative to that captured in BIL’s VR.