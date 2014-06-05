Fitch Upgrades BBVA Colombia's IDRs to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/BOGOTA, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded BBVA Colombia S.A.'s Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', Outlook Stable, following the May 29th upgrade of its parent BBVA (see the Fitch release 'Fitch Upgrades Santander and BBVA to 'A-'; Stable Outlook', dated May 29, 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com). BBVA Colombia's Viability Rating (VR) was upgraded on May 23, 2014 (see 'Fitch Upgrades BBVA Colombia S.A.'s Viability Rating to 'bbb'; Affirms IDRs') but was unaffected in this rating action. A complete list of rating actions for the bank and each subsidiary is included at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS BBVA Colombia's IDR upgrades reflect the support it would receive from its parent, should it be needed. Given its profitability and growth potential, BBVA Colombia is considered a strategically important subsidiary of its parent in Latin America. RATING SENSITIVITY BBVA Colombia's IDRs would change if Fitch's assessment of its parent's ability and/or willingness to support the bank changes. In general, the IDRs would move in line with those of the parent, subject to country ceiling restrictions. PROFILE BBVA Colombia is a universal bank catering to corporate and consumer customers in the Colombian market where it is the fourth largest with around 9% market share by assets. The bank is the largest foreign bank in Colombia, it is controlled by BBVA, and is fully integrated within its parent's regional strategy and operating structure. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: BBVA COLOMBIA S.A. --FC and LC long-term IDRs upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --FC and LC short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Support Rating affirmed at '2'; --National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)'; --National senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA(col)'; --National long-term subordinated debt affirmed at 'AAA(col)'. --Viability Rating unaffected; BBVA FIDUCIARIA S.A. --National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)'. BBVA VALORES S.A. --National long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)'. Contact: BBVA Colombia: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 State Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Andres Marquez Director +571 3269999 Ext 1220 Bogota, Colombia Primary Analyst BBVA Fiduciaria and BBVA Valores: Andres Marquez Director +571 3269999 Ext 1220 Bogota, Colombia Secondary Analyst BBVA Fiduciaria: Sergio Pena Associate Director +571 3269999 Ext 1160 Bogota, Colombia Secondary Analyst BBVA Valores: Gilberto Sanchez Analyst +571 3269999 Ext 1980 Bogota, Colombia Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Jan. 31, 2014. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.