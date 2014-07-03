Fitch Upgrades Berlin Hyp AG's Public Sector Pfandbriefe to 'AA+' on Updated Criteria

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Berlin Hyp AG's (Berlin Hyp, A+/Stable/F1+) outstanding EUR3.6bn public sector Pfandbriefe to 'AA+' from 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade follows Fitch's implementation of its updated criteria and subsequent application of its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift to the programme, as detailed in 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Berlin Hyp's PS Pfandbriefe; Affirms 23 German Covered Bond Programme's' dated 10 April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com. The rating of the covered bonds issued under Berlin Hyp's public sector Pfandbrief programme is based on the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'A+' and the IDR uplift of '2' assigned to the programme. This results in a floor for the rating of the covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis at 'AA', irrespective of the actual overcollateralisation (OC) available to the covered bonds. Berlin Hyp's Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate) remains unchanged. Fitch deems this programme dormant and, in the absence of a public OC statement, relies on the legal minimum OC, which is the higher of 0% on a nominal basis and 2% on a stressed net present value basis. This level of OC allows for one-notch uplift to 'AA+' due to recoveries in the range of 51% to 91% should the covered bonds default. The agency notes that 0% OC is unlikely to be sufficient for maintaining the 'AA+' rating of the Pfandbriefe, should Berlin Hyp`s IDR be downgraded. The Stable Outlook on the public sector Pfandbriefe reflects that on Berlin Hyp's and the German sovereign`s IDR. In a 'AA+' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of 1.1%, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries are 1.3% and 21.4%, respectively. In this scenario, the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) is not assumed to default. The criteria implementation follows the European Parliament's and the Council of the European Union's approval of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) on 15 April 2014 and 6 May 2014, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of the covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) a downgrade of Berlin Hyp's IDR to 'BB+' or below or (ii) if Germany is downgraded below 'AA+'. Since the rating is based on recoveries only, changes to the D-cap assessment for the programme would have no impact on the covered bond programme's rating, assuming all other factors remain unchanged. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contacts: Primary Analyst Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM Associate Director +49 69 768 076 131 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Jan Seemann, CFA Director +49 69 768 076 112 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 768 076 261 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 March 2014, 'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities, dated 30 January 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.