RPT-Fitch upgrades Castoro RMBS S.r.l. class B notes to 'A+sf'

Jan 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on Castoro RMBS, a repackaging of Grecale ABS notes, issued by Italy-based Unipol Banca S.p.A. as follows:

Castoro RMBS S.r.l.

Class A (ISIN XS0218205473) affirmed at ‘AA+sf’; Outlook Negative;

Class B (ISIN XS0218206364) upgraded to ‘A+sf’ from ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Sufficient Credit Enhancement

Since transaction close in 2005, the portfolio has amortised at an average payment rate of 16%, leading to an outstanding balance of 22.1% as of end-December 2013. Furthermore, the hedging agreement in place generates healthy gross excess spread, sufficient to provision for defaulted (defined as mortgages with seven unpaid monthly installments) and delinquent (defined as mortgages in arrears for more than 30 days) loans. Any net excess spread remaining after the payment of senior fees, interest and provisions is trapped and used to accelerate the redemption of the notes, thus building up a sizable overcollateralisation (EUR24.3m; 17.2% of the current pool balance). This mechanism has contributed to the build-up in credit enhancement available to the rated notes. Given the high level of credit enhancement available, the class B notes were upgraded to ‘A+sf’.

Broadly Stable Asset Performance

As of end-December 2013, the volume of gross cumulative defaults was 5.1% of the original pool balance, up from 4.7% at end-December 2012. At the same time, the pipeline of late stage arrears (arrears in excess of three months) has declined to 0.7% of the current pool, from 1.1% 12 months ago. Based on the contained weighted average original loan-to-value ratio at closing (59.3%), Fitch expects that the asset performance will remain fairly stable.

Robust Liquidity Facility

Castoro RMBS has in place a fully funded liquidity facility, which has amortised to its floor level (1.5% of the original balance). The facility is to cover any interest shortfalls, and is deemed sufficient to mitigate the risk of a potential default of the servicer even in a rising interest rate environment.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Continued deterioration of the Italian macroeconomic fundamentals or a slower-than-expected economic recovery could lead to negative rating actions on the sovereign, which could result in a revision of the highest achievable rating for the ‘AA+sf’ rated tranches.

Given the small size of the outstanding collateral balance, underperformance of the top 25 largest borrowers in the pool may adversely impact the overall transaction performance.