Fitch Upgrades Chelyabinsk Region to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chelyabinsk Region - Rating Action ReportMOSCOW, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Russian Chelyabinsk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', its National Long-term rating to 'AA+(rus)' from 'AA(rus)' and its Short-term foreign currency rating to 'F3' from 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The agency also upgraded OJSC Southern Urals Civil Construction and Mortgage Corporation's outstanding RUB2.5bn (ISIN RU000A0JTGC8) domestic bond's Long-term local currency rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and its National Long-term rating to 'AA+(rus)' from 'AA(rus)'. Chelyabinsk Region is the sole shareholder of the corporation and a guarantor of the principal and coupons of the bond. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: High: At 1 November 2013 the region's direct risk amounted to RUB5.1bn or less than 6% of projected 2013 current revenue (end-2012: 5.1% of current revenue). Fitch expects the region's direct risk to remain low at below 10% of current revenue in 2013-2015. The debt coverage ratio (direct risk/current balance) will likely remain strong at below one year in 2013-2015. Chelyabinsk region has strong cash balance (RUB7bn at end-2012) and ready access to financial markets. Chelyabinsk Region demonstrated strong budgetary performance with an operating surplus of 15.6% in 2012 (2011: 9.1%), more than Fitch's expectations of about 10%. This result was achieved despite the federal government's move to raise public sector salaries, which put pressure on operating expenditure, and changes to the allocation of corporate income tax, which led to volatile tax revenues. Fitch expects a sound operating surplus at about 10%, which is however unlikely to be sufficient to fully cover capital expenditure, resulting in a modest deficit at about 3% of total expenditure in 2013-2015. The region has fairly high flexibility to cut budgetary spending as its capital expenditure accounted for more than 20% of total expenditure - above that of its 'BBB' peers. In case of a sharp deterioration of tax revenue the region can reduce capital spending to avoid a sharp increase of debt. The region's operating surplus and capital revenue covered more than 100% of its capital expenditure in 2012 (2011: 70%). Medium: Chelyabinsk Region has a strong industrial economy, supporting wealth indicators above the national median. The region is home to well-developed metallurgical and machine-building industries. Fitch expects the local economy to grow about 2% per annum in 2014-2015. The region's tax revenue is slightly concentrated as the 10 largest taxpayers accounted for about 20% of proceeds per year in 2012-2013. Chelyabinsk Region's ratings also reflect the following rating drivers: Chelyabinsk Region has issued guarantees of RUB3.3bn in favour of OJSC The Southern Urals Civil Construction and Mortgage Corporation's RUB2.5bn bond. The total amount of outstanding guarantees issued by the region increased to RUB11.4bn by end-2012 from RUB6.7bn a year earlier. Guarantees issued represented about 70% of total risk, but net overall risk was low at about 10% of current revenue. So far no guarantees have been called on by lenders. RATING SENSITIVITIES Maintaining total direct risk and contingent liabilities at about 20% of current revenue, coupled with a sound budgetary performance with operating surplus consistently at above 10% of operating revenue, would lead to an upgrade. 