Fitch Upgrades China Telecom to 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SEOUL/SYDNEY, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded China Telecom Corporation Limited's (CTCL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A+' from 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS State Support: The upgrade reflects our reappraisal of state support and the assessment that the company is strategically important enough to the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable) - the company's ultimate majority owner - to warrant a notch uplift from its standalone rating. CTCL has an important role in supporting the state's policies to promote national broadband connectivity and use of China's 4G technology. CTCL is 71%-owned by China Telecom Corporation (CTC), which is 100%-owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). The state owns 82.85% of CTCL when all state shareholders are included. Strong Fixed-line Market Position: The ratings reflect CTCL's dominant operator status in southern China for fixed-line and broadband services, which enables the company to continue to offer bundled services and differentiated information, content and technology (ICT) services and value-added services (VAS). With resilient fixed-line revenue and a 48% cut in broadband capex in 2014, we expect solid fixed-line free cash flow (FCF) to be able to fund CTCL's mobile capex. Strong Mobile Execution: CTCL has performed well in expanding its mobile subscriber base while improving mobile profitability, despite disadvantages of the code division multiple access (CDMA) technology. Its mobile service revenue rose 22.6% yoy in 2013 and, as a share of the Chinese mobile market, expanded to 13.3% (2012: 11.9%). Fitch believes that CTCL is capable of gaining market share, particularly after the licensing of frequency division duplex-long term evolution (FDD LTE) as the FDD LTE ecosystem is stronger than the CDMA ecosystem. VAT Reform Burden: The ratings take into consideration CTCL's likely higher tax burden as China continues to roll out value-added tax (VAT) reforms across certain parts of the service sector in selected cities. It is likely that the VAT rates will be 11% and 6% for basic telecoms services and VAS respectively - higher than the current 3% business tax. We expect that the VAT reform will raise CTCL's overall tax burden in the next two to three years and put higher pressure on its EBITDA and margins. Fitch believes that the impact of the VAT reform is likely to be short-lived. Initially, telecoms operators will find it difficult to pass on their additional VAT costs to consumers through higher tariffs. However, once the VAT reform is extended to more industries, CTCL's profitability should recover - likely in the third or fourth year after VAT implementation - because the company will likely receive more input VAT credits. Also, CTCL will transform its revenue mix, raising VAS to reduce output VAT liabilities. Capex Likely to Increase: The ratings also take into account an expected increase in capex due to 4G rollout. Although CTCL budgets capex of CNY80bn for 2014, largely unchanged from 2013, Fitch believes that its capex will rise after FDD LTE licensing, which we expect to happen within the next 12 months. Fitch believes that CTCL's FDD LTE rollout will focus on 100 major cities, which account for some 70% of mobile data traffic. We expect CTCL's capex to rise to CNY90bn-100bn each in 2014 and 2015, before tapering off in 2016. Modest Leverage: Fitch expects CTCL's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage ratio to stay below 2x (2012: 1.0x) in the next two to three years, after taking 4G capex and VAT reform into account. While higher capex and the VAT burden will likely pare cash flow from operations (CFO), Fitch expects some capex savings as certain equipment may be eligible for input VAT credits. In addition, CTCL has a low leverage with net debt/EBITDA of 1.0x in 2013. Adequate Liquidity: Fitch believes that CTCL will maintain adequate liquidity, though its unrestricted cash dropped to CNY18bn at end-2013 from CNY33bn at end-2012, after making initial payment for its CDMA network acquisition. Debt due within one year totalled CNY48bn at end-2013. However, CTCL has strong support from its state-owned parent, CTC, and Chinese banks. At end-2013, unutilised committed credit facilities were CNY158bn. About 56% of its CNY110bn total debt was due to its parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating actions include - FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2x on a sustained basis - EBITDAR margin below 30% on a sustained basis (2012: 35.5%) - Weakening in linkages with the state, which is not envisaged in the foreseeable future Positive: Due to CTCL's smaller mobile market share relative to its major competitors', as well as its likely lower profitability and higher capex, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the medium term. Contact: Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Shelley Jang Associate Director +822 3278 8370 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director, Deputy Head Asia-Pacific Corporate Ratings Group +61 2 8256 0307 