RPT-Fitch upgrades China's Shimao Property to 'BB+'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded China-based Shimao Property Holdings Limited’s (Shimao) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its senior unsecured rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.

The upgrade reflects Shimao’s improved performance following its strategic shift in geographical markets and product mix, as well as its prudent financial management.

Key Rating Drivers

Strategic focus improved performance: Shimao has refocused itself on key regions and cities where they have operational advantages. Its expansion into new cities and third-tier cities remains selective. Improved internal management in eight key regions allows better day-to- day management of regional operations and sales. Shimao delivered CNY46bn contracted sales in 2012, which was above the original target of around CNY36bn-CNY40bn and is on track to meeting its 2013 contracted sales target of CNY55bn.

Shift of product mix: To improve contracted sales Shimao adjusted its residential property development mix to focus on first-time home buyers and upgraded the quality of its housing stock. Shimao continues to focus on small-to-medium sized units of 90sqm-140sqm which accounts around 75%-80% of their units available for sale for 2012 and 2013. Shimao has one of the highest recurring rental income streams and the highest rental income to EBITDA ratio among Chinese property companies rated by Fitch in the ‘BB’ category.

Delivery of prudent financial strategy: During the challenging operating environment in 2011, Shimao demonstrated operational flexibility and prudent financial management. Land acquisition slowed down to conserve cash. The company continues to have strong financial support from over 10 onshore and offshore banks. Management’s focus on maintaining ample liquidity and ready access to various funding channels further supports its ratings.

Solid recurring income: The company’s 64%-owned Shanghai Shimao provides rental income while Shimao’s hotel operations is another source of recurring income. Management expects to continue investing in commercial and retail properties and hotels. Fitch believes this will offer additional financial flexibility for the group if required. However, over the past three years, more than 90% of Shimao’s revenue was from property sales.

Stable operating performance: Fitch expects Shimao to maintain a stable operating performance and prudent financial policies in the short-to-medium term and to meet its 2013 contracted sales of CNY55bn. A large and well-located land bank of 36.2 million sq m across China and its proven track record in selective expansion to third-tier cities will also underpin its stable performance.

Sufficient liquidity: At end-2012 Shimao had CNY18bn cash (of which CNY2.2bn were restricted cash) and CNY10bn unused bank credit facilities. Fitch expects the group to maintain sufficient liquidity to fund development costs, land premium payments and debt obligations during 2013-2015, based on its diversified funding channels and flexible land acquisition strategy.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-continued weakening of the operating environment, leading to EBITDA margin erosion below 20% (28.6% at end-2012)

-aggressive debt-funded expansion leading to net debt-to-inventory sustained above 40% (43.4% at end-2012)

-Contracted sales/gross debt below 1.25x (1.1x at end-2012) on a sustained basis

-Tightening liquidity due to a sustained fall in free cash flows, or weakened access to financing channels

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

-Longer track record of stable business growth

-Expansion, improved scale and cash efficiency without impacting on profitability, with EBITDA margin above 25% on sustained basis

-Demonstrated leverage flexibility, leading to net debt-to-inventory below 35% on a sustained basis

-Contracted sales/gross debt above 1.25x