Fitch Upgrades Citizens Funding Trust's Trust Preferred Securities on Resumed Interest Payments

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the trust preferred securities (TRUPs) issued by Citizens Funding Trust (CFT), a subsidiary of Citizens Republic Bancorp, from 'C' to 'CCC'. The TRUPs remain on Rating Watch Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The preferred ratings have been upgraded as CRBC has brought current and resumed interest payments on its related junior subordinated debt issued by CFT. This has allowed CFT to declare and pay associated accrued dividends to TRUPs holders. CFT's ratings remain on Rating Watch Positive given CRBC's pending merger with Firstmerit Corp (FMER) scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Now that the subject TRUPs are considered performing, their ratings are notched off of CRBC's Viability Rating (VR). Given their performing status and in accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and rating bank subordinated and hybrid securities, the TRUPs are being upgraded to 'CCC'. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CRBC and its subsidiaries are all notched down from CRBC's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings, therefore, are primarily sensitive to any change in the VR of CRBC. Fitch currently rates Citizens Republic Bancorp as follows: --Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B'; --Short Term IDR 'B'; --Viability Rating 'b'. The rating actions are as follows: Fitch has upgraded the following; the Rating Watch remains Positive: Citizens Funding Trust I --Preferred stock to 'CCC/RR6'from 'C/RR6'. Contact: Primary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Director +1-212-908-0865 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Associate Director +1-312-368-3153 Committee Chairperson Christopher D. Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the source(s) of information identified in Fitch's Master Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by information provided by the companies. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' ' (Dec. 5, 2012) --'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' (Aug. 16, 2012).