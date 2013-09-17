Fitch Upgrades Citizen's Republic Upon Merger; Assigns Ratings to FirstMerit Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings of Citizen Republic Bancorp's (CRBC) and its bank subsidiary following the company's acquisition by FirstMerit Corporation (FMER) Additionally, Fitch has assigned long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to FMER and its main bank subsidiary, FirstMerit N.A. of 'BBB+/F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE Since the CRBC entities have been merged into FMER and its affiliates, their IDRs, and Viability Ratings (VRs) are removed from Rating Watch Positive and aligned with those of FMER, and withdrawn. A complete list of ratings affected by this transaction is provided at the end of this release. FMER's assigned ratings are supported by the company's continued stable financial performance, good market position in core markets, solid asset quality, and an adequate capital position given its risk profile. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the combined entity will generate reasonable earnings and maintain adequate capital levels for its rating category over the long term. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR FMER has grown through acquisitions recently, and thus has put itself at risk of potentially failing to integrate efficiently or timely. However, management has shown the ability to assimilate people, branch networks and IT systems in such a manner. In the most recent case of acquiring CRBC, the company estimates that it will incur nearly $10 million less in integration costs while maintaining similar cost-saves when the deal was initially announced. Fitch observes that FMER has generated consistent earnings performance not only throughout the credit crisis but coming out of it as well. When adjusting for one-time items relating to the acquisition of CRBC, core earnings, measured by pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) are around 1.5% with the company generating a bottom-line return on average assets (ROA) of between 85 basis points (bps) and 95 bps. Fitch believes that cost saves could augment earnings performance, in the near-to-mid-term, they will most likely be off-set by net interest margin compression given the asset-sensitive nature of FMER's balance sheet. Asset quality metrics are in line relative to similarly rated peers. After consistently falling for several quarters, non-performing assets (NPAs; inclusive of accruing TDRs but exclusive of covered loans) ticked up to 1.4% in the second quarter of 2013 (2Q'13) primarily due CRBC's OREO portfolio coming on balance sheet. However, the company has shown the ability to work down NPAs with relatively small credit costs. FMER's net charge-offs over the last five quarters have averaged 38 bps, in line with similarly rated peers. Fitch views the FMER's capital levels as adequate for its rating and overall risk profile. At June 30, 2013, the company reported ratios of 7.6%, 11.4% and 13.9% for tangible common equity, Tier 1 risk-based capital, and total risk-based capital, respectively. Fitch notes that the company has maintained capital at these levels even after creating a balance sheet 50% larger than at year-end 2012 (YE12) through the acquisition of CRBC. Fitch would expect the company to maintain these types of capital ratios if its taste for sizable acquisitions continues. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR Ratings could be pressured if operating performance trended downward in comparison to most recent quarters and below peer averages. Given that FMER's profitability, capital and credit metrics are in-line with similarly 'BBB+' Fitch-rated peers, Fitch believes FMER's ratings are on the high end of its potential range. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors FMER has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, FMER is not systemically important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. The ratings were unsolicited by and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Fitch has upgraded and withdrawn the following ratings: Citizens Republic Bancorp, Inc. --Long term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'B'; --Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'B'; --Viability to 'bbb+' from 'b'; --Preferred stock at to 'BB-' from 'C/RR6'. Citizens Funding Trust I --Preferred stock to 'BB' from 'CCC/RR6'. The following ratings have been affirmed and withdrawn: Citizens Republic Bancorp, Inc. --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Citizens Bank --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Fitch has assigned the following ratings: FirstMerit Corporation --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Viability 'bbb+'; --Support '5'; --Support floor 'NF'. FirstMerit, N.A. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Long-term deposits 'A-'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Short-term deposits 'F2; --Viability 'bbb+'; --Support '5'; --Support floor 'NF'. 